HuffPost To shop or not to shop all of these Nike deals from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale? We say just do it.

Whether you’ve embraced at-home workouts and finally found a breathable face mask for running, or just want to be extra comfortable while spending more time at home, activewear has probably taken over the majority of your wardrobe.

When it comes to athletic apparel, Nike can’t be beat. The popular sportswear brand has made a name for itself among athletes, style hounds and sneaker-heads alike, thanks to its iconic logo, moisture-wicking technology and high-profile partnerships with folks like Megan Rapinoe and Colin Kaepernick.

Of course, all that hype comes with a hefty price tag, too.

Fortunately, Nike is one of the many brands on sale during Nordstrom’s 2020 Anniversary Sale, which is now available to shop for all Nordstrom cardholders and opens fully to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

This is one of Nordstrom’s biggest sales of the year, and it’s the perfect time to stock up on plus-size friendly sports bras, comfortable men’s loungewear and of course, sneakers. We spotted this Nike women’s cotton T-shirt on sale for $27 and these Nike men’s fleece sweatpants on sale for $30.

We rounded up all of the must-have Nike products that are on sale right now for men and women during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

Take a look below: