28 Pieces Of Decor So Beautiful I Just Had To Tell You About Them

Four panels of a floral wall mural
Promising review
: "Absolutely stunning and everything I wanted — looks way better and more vivid IRL. I almost didn't buy this because the colors look so dull and old-school in the pics, and I wanted a more modern glam look. This was perfect. Took two of us to install and three-ish hours with breaks. Took the advice of previous reviewers and bought premixed paste
from The Home Depot. Definitely don't go easy on the paste; you need enough on the wall to make it easier to adjust and align. Don't worry too much about the bubbles; once it dries down, it all adheres nicely. My guess is the bubbles are excess paste. The quality of this paper is thick and not sheer at all. However, I do think it will look nicer if there's a lighter color under it to begin with. For the price, this is definitely worth it and then some. I would have paid much more for this had I seen it in person.
You won't regret it." — Almond Joy
A modern acrylic vase
Promising review:
"Really unique and funky vase! I wanted something different from the same old clear glass vases I already have, and this definitely checks that box
. I was a little surprised that it was a plastic-like material and it’s on the smaller size, but it still looks fancier than it is! Great color!" — Ben Berey
A pair of silk-like pillowcase
Available in four sizes and 36 colors.
Promising review:
"We have bought at least six different brands of these kinds of pillowcases over the years via Amazon. We always order standard-size pillowcases but invariably, we end up with queen-size ones. These standard-size pillowcases really are standard size. They fit our pillows perfectly. And though all the brands that advertise under the 'satin' or 'sateen' or 'silk' pillowcase category, represent that their products are, or 'feel like' silk, these pillowcases really do feel silky. We have only washed them (cold water and line-dried only) a few times, but they seem as though they will hold up. I sure hope so. They are the best and most comfortable
that we have yet to find on Amazon." — George Scarlatta
A quilted chenille floor pillow
Available in seven colors.
Promising review:
"My husband and daughter made fun of me for purchasing a 'floor pillow'…but guess who uses it all the time? They do! It’s a great pillow — comfortable, wears well, and easy to store
(I just slide it between our bookcase and couch)." — Brittany
A peel-and-stick wallpaper
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"I am IN LOVE. I bought this to use as a backsplash in my rented studio apartment kitchen, which has potential to be pretty but really needs some help. I ordered two rolls thinking that if I liked it in my kitchen, I’d order more to use on the wall behind my bar cart. I loved it so much when it came in that I decided to go ahead and put it up on the big wall and deal with the kitchen later. The pattern is so easy to line up and it looks so good! My tiny, dark apartment instantly looked bigger and brighter.
Even up close I can’t tell where the seams are. It was super easy to put up by myself, though I would recommend having another person to help if possible because it would have taken a lot less time if I’d had someone to hold it steady while I lined up the edges. If I could give 6 stars I would. It’s expensive but worth every penny!" — Lizzy
A 100% jute rug
Available in 16 sizes and 9 colors.
Promising review
: "I absolutely love this rug! I wanted a farmhouse look and so I ordered this rug for my dining area. I am pleased that it is softer than I imagined it would be. I thought it would be course and itchy, but it's not!
Love love love it! I got the 6-foot round rug which will eventually sit under my new dining table. It has been down for two days now and the rug has almost completely relaxed too, which none of my other rugs have done so quickly." — Vicky Barboza
An arched floor mirror
Available in gold or black finishes.
Promising review
: "After looking for an arched mirror for my apartment, I decided to buy this piece instead of dropping $400+ on one from Crate & Barrel or Urban Outfitters. And it’s PERFECT
. Already assembled and exactly what I was hoping for. If you’re looking for an arched mirror and don’t want to spend major coin, I can’t recommend this mirror enough." — Garrick Patterson
A 5-foot faux bird of paradise plant
Promising review
: "For me, it's the perfect height. Placed in a planter and I loved it even more. Easy to assemble. You can bend the leaves to whatever direction you want them
. Initially they come out the package straight. There are no cons for this plant.
I think it will work well in any space. I might purchase another one." — Amazon customer
An abstract ceramic vase
Available in five colors.
Promising review:
"This is my favorite vase! It's beautiful for a centerpiece on my dining table. Love the print, the quality, and the size
. Very unique. Already received tons of compliments." — Laura Demetrious
An acrylic tray table
Available in five styles.
Promising review
: "I really love this item so much!! It’s so beautiful and at a good price point for the material and quality
. Came in less than a week, I recommend this 10/10. Loved that you didn’t need to put together, it came already assembled." — Michael Hebner
A sheer bed canopy
Available in eight colors.
Promising review:
"I LOVE this canopy! It's great for the price. It takes a minute to figure out which way it goes on the bed but don’t get discouraged, you’ll figure it out. This is meant to hang from the ceiling but you can make it work on posts.
I tied the hook strings around the bed post and it holds great. It’s a great canopy." — Shonteka
An ornate, arched mirror
Available in five colors and six sizes.
Promising review:
"Bought the bronze color and it is just beautiful. It's weighty and looks of good quality and workmanship but is not so heavy that it’s hard to work with if you want to lean it or hang it
. I wanted the Primrose from Anthropologie but it's hard to pay that price. This mirror is quality and has a lot better price. Move over, Primrose. I love it!." — Joni Bell
A set of four negative space vases
Promising review:
"These are much better quality than I expected. The vases are very sturdy as well as the glass vases that come with them. I'm thinking of buying more." — Amazon customer
A visually striking floor lamp
Available in four colors.
Promising review
: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness
. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." — Carmelita Joy
A prism privacy window film
Available in 11 sizes.
Promising review:
"I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall
. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall." — J.B.
A "now spinning" record display shelf
Record Racks is a small business in Austin, Texas making accessories for vinyl records. Available in 15 colors.Promising review
: "Had been wanting to find a record rack to put up whatever I have spinning and this was PERFECT. It was super easy to install and it looks so cute
. Shipping was quick too!" — Ashley Davis
A tabletop mirror
Promising review:
"My daughter loves this mirror. Very unusual. Good quality." — Linny
A panel of lighted curtains
Some reviewers note that they're way easier to hang up if you leave the strings tied, then untie them once you have the lights mounted where you want them. Also try layering them with some sheer curtains
. Available in 11 different styles.Promising review:
"It's been a couple of years since I've had these but THEY ARE GREAT. I bought the curtain and lights separately and used it to create an accent wall in my teeny tiny NYC apartment. I got tons of compliments on them and it was SO easy to set up
. I just used thumbtacks to place it into the wall (probably not the best idea but hey, it worked)." — katrinaforreal
A chic and compact floor-lamp/side table
Promising review:
"This is a fantastic lamp for a limited space. It assembles pretty easily and looks very stylish. The gold is a gorgeous color!" — Emily van den Berg
A panel of light-blocking velvet curtains
Available in four sizes and 25 colors.
Promising review
: "These are beautiful curtains! Certainly feel like they are from a swanky hotel
. They are right in the middle of heavy to light. I don’t use them for blackout purposes, only for decor. They would block light but it wouldn’t be fully blackout. For the price you can’t beat the quality and the look." — Jennifer Lou
An adjustable gold curtain rod
Available in five widths and three colors.
Promising review:
"I think this curtain rod is a great product. It is well made, has good hardware, and is a good price for this quality. I have purchased a total of three now. I love the matte gold in my modern farmhouse style home.
It is a nice dark matte gold, rather than some products that are more yellow gold. I have a big window in my dining room that has quite a bit of weight on the curtain rod from velvet drapes, and it is not sagging at all. This will be my go-to curtain rod for my entire (new) home." — Aerus
A bouquet of realistic looking faux eucalyptus
Promising review
: "I just needed something to add visual interest and some height for my entryway decor
and fake because my kid will destroy anything and everything. Also didn’t require a lot since the vase I chose is pretty narrow so one bunch of five was perfect! They came individually wrapped then wrapped all together in bubble wrap so they were completely beautiful after unwrapping. " — MrsHReadsALot
A handmade moon phase garland
Base Roots
is a woman-owned small business based in Las Vegas.Promising review:
"I'm an incoming freshman this fall and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations!
I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the gray/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited.
I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." — jhsgf
A faux olive tree
Available in three heights.
Promising review
: "I almost bought a $400 one from a well-known brand, but I'm SO happy I trusted this one. It's gorgeous. — Helen
A wireless library light
The portrait lights are battery-operated and wireless so you don't have to worry about hiring an electrician or doing any installation yourself. Each unit runs off of three AAAs (get a 36-pack here
before you forget!) and an included remote lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes. Available in three colors.Promising review
: "For the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." — Paris Seder
An antique-inspired mirror
Available in three colors.
Promising review
: "This was everything I had hoped it would be. It is light, easy to hang, and just beautiful! The weight really helps in the installation as I have plaster walls and can use those Command strips
on this. Some mirrors are so heavy — this one isn't. It's just beautiful. Highly recommend. Quick shipping, too!" — Jane G Chlapaty
A set of six removable tile stair decals
Quadrostyle is a woman-founded brand from Aussie designer Gabrielle Morabia. With operations based in Bali and an HQ in the South of France, Quadrostyle embraces all corners of the globe and takes inspiration from the traditional tiles found in the Mediterranean, Latin America, and Scandinavia. Available in six heights and two finishes.Promising review
: "What a great upgrade to my very old, tired stairs — the product shipped quickly, was very forgiving as I worked with it, and it only took a couple of hours to complete the project.
I couldn't be happier with how it turned out!" — Valerie
And a very realistic bouquet of faux red roses
Available in seven colors.
Promising review
: "Retired florist here...These roses have a velvet finish and for the money they are amazing
.. I gave a few to a cashier at the grocery store, and she jumped up and down. At first, she thought they were fresh. When she realized they were artificial, she was even happier." — Michael Molinaro