Ngampol Thongsai via Getty Images A beginner's guide can show you the basics of graphic design, Photoshop, Illustrator and more.

You spend hours of your life each day in front of devices. But do you know what goes into making those screens look so appealing? Talented graphic designers are responsible for coming up with engaging page layouts, logos and apps.

If you’re interested in learning more about the graphics that make the corporate world go ’round, you can sign up for the Complete Learn to Design Bundle. In short, it’s a 60-hour master class on all things design and will only cost you $39.

Working at your own pace and on your own time, you’ll go through 455 lessons covering everything from creating vector graphics in Illustrator and enhancing photos in Photoshop to building apps in Bootstrap 4 and using CSS to create scalable vector designs.

After completing all 455 lessons, here’s what you’ll learn:

Adobe Photoshop – the king of all photo-editing software

– the king of all photo-editing software Adobe Illustrator – the industry standard for creating graphics, logos and illustrations

– the industry standard for creating graphics, logos and illustrations Adobe InDesign – the premiere tool for page and layout design

– the premiere tool for page and layout design Sketch App – the professional vector graphics editor for designing stunning user interfaces

– the professional vector graphics editor for designing stunning user interfaces WordPress Elementor – the WordPress tool that gives you unprecedented control over your page’s layout and design

– the WordPress tool that gives you unprecedented control over your page’s layout and design Bootstrap 4 – the popular front-end framework that streamlines web development

– the popular front-end framework that streamlines web development CSS, HTML, and JavaScript – the three most important coding languages for graphic designers

Learning all of these tools and platforms can be intimidating, but you’ll have the ability to return to the classes for a refresh whenever you want — the bundle grants you lifetime access to the information.

Ready to dive headfirst into the world of design? Pick up the eight-course bundle for just $39 right now.

