No matter how organized you think you are, packing for a trip will prove otherwise. Unless you’re a packing genius who knows all of the tricks — like using packing cubes for better travel and snagging a best-selling travel wallet to stay organized — packing really, really sucks for most of us.

Packing, obviously, starts with a good suitcase. Use one with not enough pockets or storage, and you spend a portion of your trip sorting and shuffling through your suitcase trying to find exactly what you need. Use one with too many pockets and add-on feature, and there’s not enough space for the stuff you actually need.

That said, Instagram’s favorite luggage is Away suitcases — but is Away luggage actually worth its more than $200 price tag? Some folks think so, but if you’re traveling on budget, chances are you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to Away luggage. That’s where the Genius Pack comes in, ensuring all of your travel gear is in the right place, without draining your bank account.

The Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner includes spaces for practically everything you need on your adventures, including chargers, pockets for socks and delicates, and even a space for dirty clothes. There’s even an integrated packing checklist, so you’ll barely even have to think while you fold and stow.

The Aerial is the maximum regulation-sized carry-on bag, but it’s feather-light at just 6.2 pounds. It also packs 360-degree spinner wheels, so you can zip through the airport with zero struggle. Best of all, though, this minimalist suitcase is way cheaper than an Away luggage, with all the feature of the internet’s favorite carry-on.

It usually retails for about $300, but you can get it on sale now for just $159 in four Away-worth shades, from sleek black, matte white, brushed chrome or hunter green.

