Joy Behar Scolds Meghan McCain For On-Air 'Hissy Fit'

Behar, who raised the topic on Monday’s broadcast of the ABC talk show, began by rehashing President Donald Trump’s Twitter tit-for-tat with the Democratic candidate in which he mocked her snow-covered announcement as disproving climate change.

But McCain swiftly cut off Behar.

“Can I get through this please?” snapped Behar.

Behar then ran through her talking point. Others at the table responded as McCain sat quietly.

Piping back up again, McCain asked, “Can I say something now? Is that OK with you, Joy? I have permission to speak now on Amy Klobuchar? We’re all good?”

But just as she began, she paused, eyeing Behar.

“No ― by all means, keep going!” McCain told her.

“If you’re going to have a hissy fit, we can’t continue,” Behar snapped.

It’s not the first time Behar and McCain have feuded. It’s not even the second.