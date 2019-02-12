Joy Behar Scolds Meghan McCain For On-Air 'Hissy Fit'

“The View” co-hosts Joy Behar and Meghan McCain locked horns discussing Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D-Minn.) 2020 presidential run kickoff.
Behar, who raised the topic on Monday’s broadcast of the ABC talk show, began by rehashing President Donald Trump’s Twitter tit-for-tat with the Democratic candidate in which he mocked her snow-covered announcement as disproving climate change.
But McCain swiftly cut off Behar.
“Can I get through this please?” snapped Behar.
Behar then ran through her talking point. Others at the table responded as McCain sat quietly.
Piping back up again, McCain asked, “Can I say something now? Is that OK with you, Joy? I have permission to speak now on Amy Klobuchar? We’re all good?”
But just as she began, she paused, eyeing Behar.
“No ― by all means, keep going!” McCain told her.
“If you’re going to have a hissy fit, we can’t continue,” Behar snapped.
It’s not the first time Behar and McCain have feuded. It’s not even the second.
A particularly intense smackdown occurred in December, as the co-hosts argued during what was supposed to be a tribute to late President George H.W. Bush.