Ben Affleck Says 'Of Course' He Still Loves Jennifer Garner: 'She's Wonderful'

Retire your sad Ben Affleck memes because the actor is back in action after a tumultuous few months out of the spotlight, and he’s singing the praises of ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The “Alias” alum inevitably came up during a “Today” show interview with Affleck on Monday morning and, of course, human ray of sunshine Hoda Kotb was the one to note how the Oscar winner lit up talking about the mother of his children.

When Kotb told Affleck “you can tell you still love her” in reference to Garner, he immediately responded, “Of course, she’s wonderful. Somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important, central person in your life, and that’s good.”

The former couple, who share three children together, finalized their divorce in November 2018, three years after announcing their separation following 10 years of marriage.

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars after party.

While the stars have since moved on to new relationships ― Affleck has recently rekindled a romance with ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus ― the two are spotted on regular family outings and celebrate holidays, as well as vacation, together with their children.

Affleck called fatherhood the “the focus of my life” and praised Garner in the interview for ensuring they co-parent successfully.

“I hope I’m a pretty good dad. I certainly try very hard,” he told Kotb. “I’m lucky they’ve got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible.”

He added: “It’s what makes me happy and the rest of the stuff kind of follows.”

But while Affleck has seemingly maintained a steady presence in his kids’ lives, he’s battled some personal demons as of late.

In October, the “Argo” director completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction, his third rehab stint. Garner was photographed driving him to a rehabilitation facility in Malibu, California, in August after reportedly staging an intervention.

“It doesn’t really bother me to talk about alcoholism and being an alcoholic. It’s part of my life. It’s something that I deal with,” Affleck explained. “It doesn’t have to sort of subsume my whole identity and be everything, but it is something that you know you have to work at.”

After exiting the rehab facility, Affleck posted a candid, emotional note on Instagram, explaining he hopes that his own struggles might inspire somebody else to get help.

“I feel like I had a problem and I really want to address it, and I take some pride in that, ” he continued. “It’s about yourself, your life, your family, and you know people ― we encounter these kinds of hurdles and we have to deal with them.”