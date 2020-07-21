Benjamin Keough's Girlfriend Speaks Out After His Death: 'Please Give Me Strength'

Benjamin Keough’s girlfriend, Diana J. Pinto, is honoring her boyfriend’s memory in the days after his death with a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram.

On Sunday, Pinto wrote “to the most beautiful boy I have ever seen” in reference to Elvis Presley’s late grandson, who died by suicide last week.

“You make everyone around you light up the second you step into the room. You touch every single soul around you. You love your Sunday morning toons and chocolate milk. I promise to always honor you on Fancy Fridays. Your laugh is heard all over the world now,” she wrote of the 27-year-old.

In addition to calling Keough her “whole world,” “travel partner,” and “best friend,” Pinto shared that she now knows “the true meaning of grief.”

“Please give me strength to keep going because I don’t know how I’m supposed to do this life without you,” she said. “You will always be the love of my life, my everything.”