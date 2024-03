We Asked A Bedding Designer Where To Get The Most Affordable Linen Sheets

A HuffPost reader favorite: The washed linen Casaluna sheets from Target

When we learned about the affordable linen sheet offerings at Target, we had to get Harper's take. She acknowledged that the retailer is offering a good price point for linen and advised caring for these (or any linen sheets) gently to avoid unnecessary wear and tear. If you're trying to be a little more gentle with these, this could be a great set for a guest room or just a backup set of sheets that you don't use every single night.Target’s option is only available as a set that includes one flat and one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. (The fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 18 inches in depth.) Sizes include a full, queen and king. It’s available in five colors, but shoppers are getting wise to this excellent deal and some colors are beginning to sell out.“Love these sheets. Purchased after experiencing sleeping on them at our daughter’s house. They drape so nicely and feel heavenly to sleep in. I’m a pretty picky person when it comes to sheets. These are awesome in my honest opinion. Hope Target continues to make them!!” — sukio