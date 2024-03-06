We Asked A Bedding Designer Where To Get The Most Affordable Linen Sheets

If you, like us, dream about comfortable and luxurious sheets, you may already be in love with linen. It’s an absorbent, breathable and naturally hypoallergenic fabric that feels nice on the skin and works in truly every season to give you a good night’s rest.
Yet, as most high-quality and lavish-feeling items can do, linen bedding can run you a pretty penny. J.McLaughlin menswear designer Hannah LaCava previously told HuffPost that the price of linen has increased a whopping 60% in the past year.
Linen bedding is an investment item that you’ll hope to have for years to come, but that doesn’t meant you have to spend hundreds of dollars on a new set of sheets. To help you sleep peacefully with your choices, we asked textile expert Lizzie Harper about which retailers are offering linen wares at the best possible prices.
Harper, who runs the bedding and home good brand Lovelyskybed, likes heavier, more textured and rustic-feeling linen bedding (compared to lightweight linen that may feel softer out of the box). Though heavier linen takes a bit to break in and will cost you more upfront, Harper says it contains more fibers, making it last longer and put up better in the wash and dry.
If you’re looking to make the linen leap, here are are some of the most affordable linen sheets that Harper has found online.
Bed Threads
A customizable linen bedding bundle
On a recent trip, bedding designer Lizzie Harper
fell in love with a friend's guest-room sheets and discovered they were from Bed Threads. Harper was surprised to discover that they weren't more expensive, as they felt super thick but soft and still naturally textured.
The brand lets you build your own bundles, deciding what elements you want, or you can buy a set with a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases. If you’d prefer to buy components separately or mix and match colors, scroll on for some additional options.
A French flax linen fitted sheet
Available in 29 colors, Bed Threads' fitted sheet is made from a medium-weight 170-GSM linen. (GSM stands for “grams per meter” and is density measurement for linen.) It’s available in twin (which starts at $120 per sheet), twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes, and all sizes will accommodate a mattress that’s 16 inches in depth. This option is available with free shipping.Promising review
: “These sheets were surprisingly made of great flax linen. A little rough at first, but then they 'wear-in' nicely, and soften up. and for the price, significantly lower in price compared to competitors, will purchase again soon.“ — David B.
A flat sheet available in three sizes
With specs similar to the fitted sheet in the previous slide, this flat sheet is available in three sizes (twin/twin XL, full/queen and king/California King). It also ships free. Promising review:
“I recently purchased these, along with the Pink Clay top sheet, to complete my Oatmeal set. The colors look wonderful together. I was a bit hesitant about the price point at first, but the quality is definitely reflected in the cost! Bed Threads are the coziest sheets I've ever owned and I'm so glad I bit the bullet! Looking forward to purchasing more in the future!” — Jennelle Y.
A set of two pillowcases with some hidden markdowns
While the price for a set of Bed Threads' linen pillowcases normally starts at $70, we found a few colorways marked down to $42 — kind of a steal! — including this subtly pinstriped green set. The standard-sized pillows measure 20 inches by 30 inches. Promising review:
“Thrilled with the quality of these pillow cases, and the great sale price. The linen has kept me cooler over the summer nights, and the fibres have continued to soften through each wash. I have linen bedding sets from other brands, but these Bed Threads pillowcases have a better quality feel to them. I'm looking forward to adding to my collection!” — Jodie M.
The Company Store
A longtime bedding purveyor that’s running a sale
Harper also has been eyeing linen bedding from The Company Store, saying they often run good sales and discounts. For example, until March 10, they're offering up to 30% select bedding with the codeFAMILY24.
The Company store offers 100% European linen sheets that are pre-washed and pre-shrunk. You can get linen bedding
(sheets, pillowcases and the like) or “top of bed
” accessories like duvet covers, pillowcases and even bed skirts in a selection of dreamy colors.
Garnet Hill
A flat sheet that one reviewer called "yummy"
With specs similar to the fitted sheet in the previous slide, this flat sheet is available in twin/twin XL, full, queen, and king/California king sizes. You can also get this at a great discount — starting at less than $60 — for a limited time.Promising review:
“Used on my bed... LOL. The whole set I purchased was yummy. I felt like a princess sleeping on a cloud. Love these sheets.” — Aimee
A relaxed linen fitted sheet
Available in seven rich neutrals, this fitted sheet normally starts at just $84 for a twin — but with thanks to the brand’s friends and family sale, this size clocks in at less than $60. The pre-washed, pre-shrunk fabric is woven from European linen and boasts an Oeko-Tex standard 100 certification. The sheet is designed to fit mattresses up to 16 inches in depth, and is available in standard mattress sizes up to a king.Promising review:
“I have replaced my fitted linen sheets several times as they have worn through. This time I purchased the Company Store linen sheet after reading a review that described it as more durable fabric. It does have more structure than other similarly priced items, but is still nice and soft. I am hoping this one lasts.” — Simona
An affordable option available in harder-to-find prints and colors
If you're looking for more color and pattern options, Harper recommends Garnet Hill. While they have a wide selection of solids and neutral hues, they have many floral options, stripes and generally interesting and whimsical patterned linen bedding — which can be hard to find in the often beige-and-gray world of linen bedding. Garnet Hill offers sheets individually or in sets
, and even has a selection of duvet covers for outfitting every inch of your bed. Flat sheets are available in twin, double, queen, and king/California king sizes; fitted sheets are available in twin, double, queen, king, and California king sizes. You can pillowcases in sets of two in standard or king sizes.Promising review:
“Expensive, so I waited for a sale. These sheets are so beautiful! I couldn’t find any stripes like these anywhere! I highly recommend based on quality, look, and feel! I’d probably wear them if I could!” — Patricia R.
An assortment of sheets in ditsy floral prints
Another irresistible print from Garnet Hill is this series of small, whimsical floral repeats that's available in five styles. This 100% European linen option is made in Portugal and is available in flat and fitted sheets and pillowcases.Promising review
: “My husband and I are enjoying this linen bedding. It sleeps cooler than what we had been using, which is blessed relief. The sheets are a bit 'linen rough', but we find that is just fine and the subtle pattern is perfect on our bed.” — Prairie Girl
The same reviewer-beloved quality in a series of classic solids
If you’re set on Garnet Hill but want to keep you color scheme simpler, know that the brand offers 13 solid shades starting at a very reasonable $99 for a twin flat or fitted sheet or $79 for two standard pillowcases, made from the same Portugal-made 100% European linen that’s Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified.Promising review:
“We love the colors and being able to buy fitted and flat sheets separately to mix and match! The sheets soften with washing and with use, and we love how they feel.” — Marni
A HuffPost reader favorite: The washed linen Casaluna sheets from Target
When we learned about the affordable linen sheet
offerings at Target, we had to get Harper's take. She acknowledged that the retailer is offering a good price point for linen and advised caring for these (or any linen sheets) gently
to avoid unnecessary wear and tear. If you're trying to be a little more gentle with these, this could be a great set for a guest room or just a backup set of sheets that you don't use every single night.
Target’s option is only available as a set that includes one flat and one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. (The fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 18 inches in depth.) Sizes include a full, queen and king. It’s available in five colors, but shoppers are getting wise to this excellent deal and some colors are beginning to sell out.Promising review:
“Love these sheets. Purchased after experiencing sleeping on them at our daughter’s house. They drape so nicely and feel heavenly to sleep in. I’m a pretty picky person when it comes to sheets. These are awesome in my honest opinion. Hope Target continues to make them!!” — sukio