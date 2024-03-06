We Asked A Bedding Designer Where To Get The Most Affordable Linen Sheets

If you, like us, dream about comfortable and luxurious sheets, you may already be in love with linen. It’s an absorbent, breathable and naturally hypoallergenic fabric that feels nice on the skin and works in truly every season to give you a good night’s rest.

Yet, as most high-quality and lavish-feeling items can do, linen bedding can run you a pretty penny. J.McLaughlin menswear designer Hannah LaCava previously told HuffPost that the price of linen has increased a whopping 60% in the past year.

Linen bedding is an investment item that you’ll hope to have for years to come, but that doesn’t meant you have to spend hundreds of dollars on a new set of sheets. To help you sleep peacefully with your choices, we asked textile expert Lizzie Harper about which retailers are offering linen wares at the best possible prices.

Harper, who runs the bedding and home good brand Lovelyskybed, likes heavier, more textured and rustic-feeling linen bedding (compared to lightweight linen that may feel softer out of the box). Though heavier linen takes a bit to break in and will cost you more upfront, Harper says it contains more fibers, making it last longer and put up better in the wash and dry.

If you’re looking to make the linen leap, here are are some of the most affordable linen sheets that Harper has found online.

