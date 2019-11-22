Style & Beauty

15 Anti-Aging Skin Care Products Doctors Won't Go Without

Dermatologists suggest their favorite products from brands like The Ordinary, CeraVe, Skinceuticals and more.

Every day, dermatologists and plastic surgeons treat their patients to make them look younger, whether it be with fillers, Botox, chemical peels or laser treatments. These treatments keep wrinkles at bay, improve sagging skin, elicit that youthful glow and erase age spots ― but which day-to-day products do dermatologists swear by to keep their skin looking fresh?

We asked some leading dermatologists and plastic surgeons from around the country to tell us about their favorite anti-aging skincare products. Now you can benefit from their secrets.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution
The Ordinary
Gary Motykie, a board-certified plastic surgeon and owner of Motykie Med Spas, has worked with the likes of Kylie Jenner and Sofia Riche. “I’ve been using chemical exfoliants, specifically The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution from Sephora," said Motykie, who is working on his own skin care line. "Chemical exfoliants or washes are a great alternative to beaded cleansers like St. Ives.”

Find it for $8.70 onSephora.
2
CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
CeraVe
To cleanse his skin and keep it moisturized, Motykie uses CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser. “It is a great, affordable, hydrating cleanser,” he explained.

Find it for $13.79 onAmazon.
3
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD
Motykie also stressed the importance of using a sunscreen every day. “After I cleanse, I use EltaMD’s Broad Spectrum SPF 46," he said. "In 2019 this almost goes without saying, but you should always apply SPF, not just on hot, sunny days.”

Find it for $35 onAmazon.
4
Vitafusion Gorgeous Hair, Skin and Nails
Vitafusion
Packed with biotin and vitamins C and E, Vitafusion Gorgeous Hair, Skin & Nails enhances skin, hair and nail growth and comes recommended by Elizabeth Mullans, a board-certified dermatologist who has been practicing for more than 20 years. The vitamins also promote the growth of collagen, an essential protein that promotes skin elasticity and helps it to appear more youthful and healthy.

Find it for $9.98 onAmazon.
5
RoC Correxion Eye Cream and RoC Sensitive Eye Cream
RoC
Mullans also recommends RoC Correxion Eye Cream because it's good for decreasing signs of aging around the eyes. RoC Correxion Eye Cream contains superstar ingredient retinol, which helps correct fine lines and wrinkles. RoC also has a formula for those who are sensitive to retinol and need something gentler.

Find it and thesensitive formulafor $17.95 onWalmart.com.
6
Drunk Elephant A-Passioni Retinol Cream
Drunk Elephant
Calling retinol "liquid gold," Zain Husain, a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of New Jersey Dermatology and Aesthetics Center, recommends Drunk Elephant A-Passioni Retinol Cream. “These products work by increasing skin cell turnover, boost collagen production and help keep the skin looking youthful by diminishing fine lines and wrinkles. It also helps combat acne and uneven skin tone and hyperpigmentation,” Husain said.

Find it for $74 onSephora.
7
Obagi Professional-C Serum
Obagi
Zain is also a fan of vitamin C serums because vitamin C is a natural antioxidant and has anti-inflammatory properties. Zain said, “I love Vitamin C because it assists in skin cell damage repair and protects against free radical agents that can harm the skin. Vitamin C also has anti-aging benefits including diminishing fine lines, reducing redness and brightening your overall complexion.” If you want to incorporate a vitamin C serum into your routine, Zain recommends Obagi Professional-C Serum.

Find it for $102 onDermstore.
8
Alastin Restorative Skin Complex
Alastin
Retinol alternatives “work by increasing collagen, the building block of our skin, without irritation or sun sensitivity,” explained Deanna Mraz Robinson, a board-certified dermatologist from Westport, Connecticut. One of her favorite anti-aging products is Alastin Restorative Skin Complex, a peptide-based serum that improves collagen and elastin fibers in the skin.

Find it for $195 onAlastin’s website.
9
Care Skincare Eye and Lip Nourishing Cream
Care.
Robinson also likes Care Skincare Eye + Lip Nourishing Cream, which she described as “a dense cream with a light-diffusing finish that softens the look of fine lines and dark circles; it absorbs quickly and won’t drift into eyes or interfere with makeup."

Find it for $30 onCare Skincare’s website.
10
Isdinceutics Melatonik 3-in-1 Night Serum
Isdin
Another favorite of Robinson’s is Isdinceutics Melatonik 3-in-1 Night Serum, a vitamin C and bakuchiol-based serum that helps reduce fine lines and pigmentation and improve texture.

Find it for $160 onIsdin.
11
La Roche Posay Melt In Sunscreen Milk
La Roche Posay
“Broad-spectrum, high-SPF sunscreen is the most effective anti-aging tool,” said Sheila Krishna, a board-certified dermatologist who serves on the advisory board for Smart Style Today. “Broad-spectrum means it protects from both UVA and UVB rays, and a high SPF is generally anything over 30.” Her personal favorite is La Roche Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60 because “it blends in very well into all skin types and doesn’t smell strong. It has excellent protection and SPF and stays on for long periods of time.”

Find it for $21.99 onDermstore.
12
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum
SkinCeuticals
Krishna also recommended vitamin C because “it is a potent antioxidant that absorbs free radicals from ultraviolet damage, pollution and general skin wear and tear. It also assists in collagen production and improves fine lines.” She personally uses SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum.

Find it for $166 onDermstore.
13
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Neutrogena
“Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel is a great moisturizer that uses hyaluronic acid to plumps the skin very nicely. I use it every day and I like that it is universal so works with most skin types,” said Sapna Palep, a board-certified dermatologist who works at Spring Street Dermatology in New York City. She added, "It’s an effective non-clogging moisturizer for people needing some extra moisture.”

Find it for $23.99 onUlta.com.
14
Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum
Drunk Elephant
“Vitamin C, topical retinol, and sunscreen are what I consider the ‘holy trinity’ in skin care. I incorporate a vitamin C serum as a quintessential component in my morning skin care regimen,” said Rina Allawh, a board-certified dermatologist who practices at Montgomery Dermatology in Philadelphia. “My top pick is the Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum, containing L-ascorbic acid, pumpkin ferment extract and pomegranate enzyme. This cruelty-free product helps to both exfoliate and brighten the skin. I found that the ingredients are safe, effective and gentle on sensitive, dry and acne-prone skin.”

Find it for $80 atSephora.
15
Almay Smart Shade Anti-Aging Skintone Matching Foundation
Almay
Allawh also recommends using foundation to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. “My top pick is the Almay Smart Shade Anti-Aging skintone matching makeup,” Allawh said. This foundation is cruelty free and has an SPF of 20. “I find that the lightweight liquid formula and buildable texture is ideal for my Mediterranean skin type.”

Find it for $13.99 onAlmay.
The Best Vitamin C Serums, According To Skin Care Experts
agingskin care Cosmetics dermatologybeauty products