15 Anti-Aging Skin Care Products Doctors Won't Go Without

Every day, dermatologists and plastic surgeons treat their patients to make them look younger, whether it be with fillers, Botox, chemical peels or laser treatments. These treatments keep wrinkles at bay, improve sagging skin, elicit that youthful glow and erase age spots ― but which day-to-day products do dermatologists swear by to keep their skin looking fresh?
We asked some leading dermatologists and plastic surgeons from around the country to tell us about their favorite anti-aging skincare products. Now you can benefit from their secrets.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution
The Ordinary
2
CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
CeraVe
3
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD
4
Vitafusion Gorgeous Hair, Skin and Nails
Vitafusion
5
RoC Correxion Eye Cream and RoC Sensitive Eye Cream
RoC
6
Drunk Elephant A-Passioni Retinol Cream
Drunk Elephant
7
Obagi Professional-C Serum
Obagi
8
Alastin Restorative Skin Complex
Alastin
9
Care Skincare Eye and Lip Nourishing Cream
Care.
10
Isdinceutics Melatonik 3-in-1 Night Serum
Isdin
11
La Roche Posay Melt In Sunscreen Milk
La Roche Posay
12
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum
SkinCeuticals
13
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Neutrogena
14
Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum
Drunk Elephant
15
Almay Smart Shade Anti-Aging Skintone Matching Foundation
Almay
