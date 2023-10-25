I recently learned from a few tall colleagues of mine that most clothing stores don’t carry “tall” pant sizes at their physical storefronts, even when the retailer offers them online. If you’re a vertically gifted person, you may already be well aware of this issue when it comes to finding the perfect pair of jeans.
I was determined to create a denim shopping experience for taller women that wouldn’t involve so much trial and error. To do this, I scoured the internet and our very own newsroom to find which jeans fit those leggier frames, and have gathered them in the list ahead.
During my research, I learned that there are actually tons of well-known fashion retailers that offer more inclusive inseam options in a variety of styles and fits, from cropped to skinny to tastefully slouchy. See some customer favorites ahead.
