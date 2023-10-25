ShoppingFashionClothingjeans

A pair of<a href="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-9711-265720-104709?sid=65345823e4b0c85561014dde&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-way-high-sailor-jean-salt-water" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" A-line jeans from Everlane" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65345823e4b0c85561014dde" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-9711-265720-104709?sid=65345823e4b0c85561014dde&website=373869&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-way-high-sailor-jean-salt-water" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> A-line jeans from Everlane</a>, <a href="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383278/5555?subId1=65345823e4b0c85561014dde&u=https%3A%2F%2Foldnavy.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D339637" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="high-waisted skinny jeans from Old Navy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65345823e4b0c85561014dde" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383278/5555?subId1=65345823e4b0c85561014dde&u=https%3A%2F%2Foldnavy.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D339637" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">high-waisted skinny jeans from Old Navy</a> and a pair of <a href="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-11552747?sid=65345823e4b0c85561014dde&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.landsend.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-recover-high-rise-wide-leg-blue-jeans%2Fid_367581" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Land&#x27;s End wide-legged pants" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65345823e4b0c85561014dde" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-11552747?sid=65345823e4b0c85561014dde&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.landsend.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-recover-high-rise-wide-leg-blue-jeans%2Fid_367581" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Land's End wide-legged pants</a>.
Everlane, Old Navy, Land's End
I recently learned from a few tall colleagues of mine that most clothing stores don’t carry “tall” pant sizes at their physical storefronts, even when the retailer offers them online. If you’re a vertically gifted person, you may already be well aware of this issue when it comes to finding the perfect pair of jeans.

I was determined to create a denim shopping experience for taller women that wouldn’t involve so much trial and error. To do this, I scoured the internet and our very own newsroom to find which jeans fit those leggier frames, and have gathered them in the list ahead.

During my research, I learned that there are actually tons of well-known fashion retailers that offer more inclusive inseam options in a variety of styles and fits, from cropped to skinny to tastefully slouchy. See some customer favorites ahead.

1
Everlane
High-waisted sailor jeans with an A-line leg
Available in a longer 29.5-inch inseam option than the brand's original Way-High Sailor jean, these cropped jeans from Everlane hug the waist and hips while the legs have a relaxed, A-line fit. Available in four washes and sizes 23-33, these jeans are made with a low-stretch denim that remains structured and keeps its shape.

Promising Everlane review: "I was ecstatic to see these sailor jeans with the longer inseam. I have worn my old pair with the 27" inseam so often, and love them. But I'm 5'9" and they hit me a bit higher than I like wearing shoes/sandals (they're my faves to wear with cowboy boots). I am so happy with the 29.5 inseam. These jeans are PERFECT. So flattering." — Bettie R
$128 at Everlane
2
Gap
A mid-rise jean in an extra long inseam option
Featuring a mid-rise waist and a slim-fitting straight leg, these classic jeans from Gap are made a with high-stretch denim that always bounces back even after tons of wear. They are available in multiple washes, a tall and long inseam option and sizes 27-33.

Promising review: "I'm 5'9", so not wildly tall, but tall enough that I have to buy tall sizing. I've been wearing Gap's mid-rise classic straight jeans with Washwell [Gap’s water-saving denim rinse], which are slim through the hip and thigh but have a straight leg. One thing I love about this pair — besides the fact that they're soft and comfortable — is that I can buy them in a short inseam for a cropped look, or a long inseam for a traditional fit." — Janie Campbell, senior HuffPost editor
$47.97 at Gap (regularly $79.95)
3
Gap
A true skinny jean with stretch
Another mid-rise and classic-fitting denim option from Gap, these true skinny jeans promise high stretch comfort and full-length legs that hit right at the ankle. Grab these in tall and long inseam option in sizes 24-35.

Promising review: "I'm 5 '10" and so am on the shorter side of 'tall women' (I say that because most of the 'tall' length items I've purchased are often too long for me). But these tall-sized jeans by Gap fit me perfectly. I currently have two pairs, after replacing an earlier pair that got worn out from overuse." — Nina Golgowski, HuffPost breaking news reporter
$47.97 at Gap (regularly $79.95)
4
Land's End
A pair of wide-leg jeans with a slight stretch
Available in three washes, three lengths and sizes 6-18 (in the tall size only), these high-rise pants promise to never gap oddly at the waist. Made from recycled cotton fiber, these jeans fit close at the hips and waist, looser through the thighs and gently flare out through the rest of the leg.

Promising review: "I'm around 5'10" (more with shoes, which always throws a wrench in) and I just recently discovered that Land's End has tall! These wide-leg jeans are my new favorite. They have a 34-inch inseam and they have a bit of stretch. The only downside is that the 'talls' only go down to a size 6, so if you wear a size 4 or smaller you may need to wear a belt (I just try to tuck in thick shirts). I've had these for two months and haven't worn another pair of jeans since." — Kristen Aiken, head of HuffPost Life
$48.57 Land's End (regularly $89.95)
5
Madewell
A '90s-inspired "tall-and-curvy" straight-leg jean
The perfect halfway point between a straight-legged fit and one that will also accentuate your natural curves, these '90s-inspired jeans have a booty-hugging high-rise waist and are made with a touch of stretch for a lived-in feel. These are available in three washes, four fits from plus to tall, and sizes 23-33.

Promising review: "I have been on the hunt for the perfect pair of straight leg jeans that fit me for, I don't know, years? I have a notoriously impossible frame to shop for: Tall and curvy. Not only am I 6'0, but my hips are bigger than my waist, so a lot of straight leg pants usually fit me poorly. There's ALWAYS gaping in the waist but the hips are too tight and the legs are too loose. Enter these jeans from Madewell. Not only are they miraculously long enough, but they actually fit the rest of my body as well." — Lindsay Holmes, senior HuffPost Life editor
$128 at Madewell
6
Good American
A flexible-sizing boot-cut jean
Constructed from a buttery soft four-way stretch denim that's ideal for anyone fluctuating in size, these incredibly flattering boot-cut jeans hail from Good American and give you a snug curve-hugging fit from the ultra-high waist to the knee. They are available in two washes, regular sizes 0-12 and plus sizes 15-32.

Promising Good American reviews: "I purchased these jeans after reading a few reviews - and its the best decision I made for my closet! My weight fluctuates. I'm 5'10, 180 pounds and typically range from 155 pounds to where I am at now. One of the most frustrating things when gaining/losing weight is the effect it has on your closet. I ordered this pair, as well as a pair of skinny jeans and could not be happier! They give enough support to keep me feeling confident while also allowing the option to lose weight and still have the ability to keep wearing a flattering pair of jeans. Since I am tall, I was worried about the length (I ordered long in the skinny jeans, but this pair did not have the option) - this pair was PERFECT length even without the added 'long' option! After receiving my first order and loving it, I placed another order because of how much I loved them. Absolutely take the chance on buying these - you will not be disappointed!!" — Ali
$159 at Good American
7
Old Navy
A pair of high-waisted super skinny jeans
These super skinny jeans from Old Navy sit right at the belly button and have a true close fit throughout. They are available in three fits and three inseam lengths, including long, and can be found in sizes 00-30.

Promising review: "Old Navy is the superior brand when it comes to carrying jeans long enough for tall people. They offer two options: long, which are actually long enough for my 6'0 frame, and tall, which is great for anyone my height or taller. If you're a millennial who refuses to give up skinny jeans like me, their high-waisted Rockstar super skinny jeans are my favorites." — Holmes
$44.99 at Old Navy
8
J.Crew
A pair of ultra-wide leg denim trousers
These denim trousers have a stylish ultra-wide leg and a high-rise fit that adds a touch of polish beyond your everyday jeans. They can be bought in three lengths, including a tall option, four washes and sizes 23-37.

Promising J.Crew review: "I am 5'11" with extremely long legs and these tall jeans are awesome! Just ordered a second pair. I sized down in the second pair - they seem to run a little large (ordered a 30T first time and 29T in second pair).I am picky about quality; the denim is high quality, fit is nice and they are truly a tall, long inseam, jean. If you're tall, buy them - you won't be sorry." — gweiden
$158 at J.Crew
9
Asos
A slouchy high-waist "mom jean"
Dubbed by ASOS as the "slouchy mom jean," these high-waisted pants have the perfect relaxed tapered fit and straight legs throughout. These rapidly selling and incredibly discounted jeans are available in two inseam lengths and currently only in sizes 24-28, however a similar "boyfriend" style and "curvy slouchy mom jean" are also available.

Promising Asos review: "I’m 5’11 and finding a pair of high waisted jeans that are ACTUALLY high waisted and are long enough is a struggle. I was so happy when I tried them on. They fit in all the right places." — Verified purchaser
$18 at ASOS (originally $40)
10
Everlane
A soft baggy jean
Made from a summer-weight ultra-soft denim, these baggy jeans manage to be trendy without looking sloppy. They sit high at the waist, offer a roomy and breathable fit throughout and, most importantly, a 31-inch inseam. Grab these in three washes and sizes 23-33.

Promising Everlane review: "I am 5’ 11” and a basic rectangle shape so for many maybe this style is not the best. For me it works perfectly. Skinny jeans? My long legs look too long. I think it is all about proportions. Wider bottom, narrower middle and then a wider upper torso. That is the closest I am going to get to an hourglass figure. Bottom line, they are so comfortable. I don’t like clingy jeans." — Michelle Dry
$126 at Everlane
11
Abercrombie & Fitch
A pair of curve-loving flares
These curve-hugging flares come in four inseam options, four washes and sizes 23-37. They are made with a touch of stretch and have a wearable flared hem that elongates legs, without looking too exaggerated.

Promising Abercrombie & Fitch reviews: "So good! So stretchy and on trend right now. I typically can’t find pants long enough and I actually needed the regular length instead of long." — Jules

"These fit great! I'm 5'9" and around 135 pounds. I've had a hard time finding jeans that were not too short or too long. Because oftentimes the longs are a few inches too long. As you can see from the photo, these are quite long, but fine with a two inch heel. With ultra high rise I've also had problems with gaps around my waist, but the curve love means that it actually fits my waist. I do wonder if I should have gone a size smaller. I went with a 27" but perhaps I could have done 26." — Zoe
$90 at Abercrombie & Fitch
12
Amazon
Signature bootcut jeans by Levi's
The perfect fitting pants to pair with boots, heels or platforms, these classic and time-tested jeans from Levi's are available in multiple lengths, including a long option. The mid-rise waistband, snug fit and stretch denim promises they'll keep their shape and you can grab them in six washes and sizes 2-28.

Promising Amazon review: "These are the best jeans I have ever purchased. It’s hard finding jeans that flatter me and are long enough because I’m 6'0. I bought three pairs and going to buy three more in the dark blue. I just wish they would make more colors.
I promise you won’t regret buying!!!!" — Amazon customer
$23.97+ at Amazon

