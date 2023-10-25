Old Navy

A pair of high-waisted super skinny jeans

These super skinny jeans from Old Navy sit right at the belly button and have a true close fit throughout. They are available in three fits and three inseam lengths, including long, and can be found in sizes 00-30.



Promising review: "Old Navy is the superior brand when it comes to carrying jeans long enough for tall people. They offer two options: long, which are actually long enough for my 6'0 frame, and tall, which is great for anyone my height or taller. If you're a millennial who refuses to give up skinny jeans like me, their high-waisted Rockstar super skinny jeans are my favorites." — Holmes