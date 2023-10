A flexible-sizing boot-cut jean

Constructed from a buttery soft four-way stretch denim that's ideal for anyone fluctuating in size, these incredibly flattering boot-cut jeans hail from Good American and give you a snug curve-hugging fit from the ultra-high waist to the knee. They are available in two washes, regular sizes 0-12 and plus sizes 15-32."I purchased these jeans after reading a few reviews - and its the best decision I made for my closet! My weight fluctuates. I'm 5'10, 180 pounds and typically range from 155 pounds to where I am at now. One of the most frustrating things when gaining/losing weight is the effect it has on your closet. I ordered this pair, as well as a pair of skinny jeans and could not be happier! They give enough support to keep me feeling confident while also allowing the option to lose weight and still have the ability to keep wearing a flattering pair of jeans. Since I am tall, I was worried about the length (I ordered long in the skinny jeans, but this pair did not have the option) - this pair was PERFECT length even without the added 'long' option! After receiving my first order and loving it, I placed another order because of how much I loved them. Absolutely take the chance on buying these - you will not be disappointed!!" — Ali