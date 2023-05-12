Amazon

Get a bulletin board for your house that can grow with your kiddo

As your little one gets older, Lause said, they'll likely start being proud of tests or school work, instead of just their art. She recommends keeping some sort of bulletin board that you can use for art but then transition into a space where you can display academic achievements, certificates and other sorts of triumphs your child brings home.



"My kid's nine and now she has less artwork, but she has more tests that she's proud of, but it's just the same system," Lause said. "She's always put her work that she's proud of on that bulletin board. That's kind of cool as they grow up, to realize that it's not always gonna be finger painting, sometimes it's gonna be algebra."