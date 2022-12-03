45 Stocking Stuffers For Kids They'll Truly Love

Popular items from this list:
- A pack of Crayola Globbles so your mini tornadoes can run around the house hurling these sticky globs at the wall or ceiling
- A Lego Minnie Mouse kit so you and your little Disney fan can build a 3D portrait of Minnie together
- A pack of dinosaur bath bombs that’ll fill their tub with color as the egg fizzes away to reveal a hidden dino toy inside
A pack of Crayola Globbles
: "Amazing toys! My 1- and 2-year-old LOVE them! They scream 'sticky balls!' and run around throwing them
on the fridge, windows, cabinets, walls, etc. Easy to wash and air-dry, and don't lose their stickiness! My new go-to gift! Love them!"
— RachelPromising review: "My 15-year-old asked for these after seeing them on TikTok. I got them as a stocking stuffer
thinking they’d be tossed aside. Unbelievably he and his 17-year-old brother have spent time laying in the floor, tossing them up to the ceiling and waiting for them to fall so they can catch them. I never expected them to get this much use. Bonus is they’re off their phones and in the family room with us." — Amazon Customer
An itty-bitty Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker
"I bought this for my 8-year-old son because he kept stealing my portable speaker. He absolutely loved it!
Decent sound quality and he loves to blast the speaker. It does go pretty loud but not obnoxiously loud. Great product." — Mom of boys
A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game
"This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it. (8, 6, and 3 years).
They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." — Adele
And a bag Of Reindeer Farts candy
"This was absolutely the best stocking stuffer of all this past year! Everyone, young and old, loved it!
The laughs were many and the cotton candy inside was so good! Awesome product! I will buy again." — Peggy N
A Lego Minnie Mouse kit
"Simple and amazing. My 4-year-old niece loved it. It was her first experience with Lego." — Raja
A flying orb with flashing lights
"This toy is so much fun, it can be used in so many ways. It’s not your usual floating toy. It can be used to float and play with like others in its class but this one can do a few extra things like a boomerang you can throw it at an angle and it actually comes back to you. You can also throw it directly at a target, which also makes fun for throwing it back and forth with a friend, or you can hover
it and have it fly around the room. It charges fast and can be played with for around 20 minutes before needing another charge. My son really enjoyed this toy!" — Natalie
A Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game
Pass out all the cards to the players and keep all the stacks face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle, while saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone races against each other to slap their hand on the central pile of cards. Whoever is last must take the pile of cards and add them to their stack, and the person who runs out of cards first wins!
"Simple, adorable, small little deck of FUN!
We each get a game every Christmas, and sometimes I'll throw an extra in as a stocking stuffer. This was a stocking stuffer, but three days of playing later, I can confirm that it is the most fun.
We had some great games this year but for simplicity (this is an out-of-the-box, five-seconds-later-you're-playing kind of game) and fun Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza got the most laughs and the most straight-up fun." — L. Johnson
And a miniature baking set for the aspiring Dominique Ansel in your life
The set comes with a storage tin, rolling pin, wee knife, pizza/dough cutter, mixing spoon, three wee spoons, mixing bowl, pizza/pie pan, pie server, sheet pan, silicone cake and cupcake molds, two silicone finger mitts, and 48-page recipe book.
"My 8-year-old daughter purchased this for herself. She absolutely loves it and so do I! With very minimal help from me, she can make her own treats.
I love that she gets a little snack/treat and the kitchen isn’t a big mess and I don’t have two dozen cookies lying around calling my name. She used to beg me to bake all the time and now I can let her because I know she’s not filling up on sugar and she doesn’t need me hovering in the kitchen to keep an eye on things. It’s amazing!" — Sherrie801
A pack of dinosaur bath bombs
"We ordered this for our toddler, and were thrilled with our purchase. Smells great, safe, and our son loved seeing the dino pop out during bathtime!
The box is so cute and will be reused to hold his toys. Great purchase!" — B
A mini waving inflatable tube man
A value pack of reusable 500+ puffy stickers
The stickers feature letters, numbers, vehicles, butterflies, deep-sea life, animals, fish, dinosaurs, and more.
"I love that they are removable. They don’t leave marks on your window.
You can even place them back on the plastic sheet and use them again. I have a busy box for my toddler and these stickers are in there. She peels them off and puts them on the lid of the box and then peels them off again and puts them back. She creates scenes with them. She puts them on windows at home. I peel them off and put them back. They really are fantastic stickers
"What a great stocking stuffer for our 22-month-old. Easy for her to peel off herself. Adheres well to regular paper but also moveable
if she sticks them together. An older child could make scenes and add/color around the stickers. Highly recommend!" — Ryan L Mortland
A pack of parachute toys ingeniously designed not to tangle
Promising review:
"My son had received a parachute guy at a parade over the summer and loved it. I wanted to get him some as a stocking stuffer and I found these. These are AWESOME!!! They don’t tangle, they are made of awesome material (not plastic-bag material) and are so fun to be used again and again. He loves throwing the over the railing at the top of the steps!!" — Moyse family
A Melissa & Doug activity book with a pair of safe scissors
Promising review:
"Scissors skills are important both in and of themselves and because it strengthens the hand muscles to be used for learning to write. My 4-year-old LOVES this book. We received it this week and she has used it for a couple of hours each day.
Many of the pages are cutting things out and putting them together (four-scoop ice cream cone, pizza with pepperonis, the components to build a house or a car, puzzles). We've used tape or glue to put the components together. This book is interesting enough to have caught the attention of my older children as well, although I make them let her do the cutting. :D Would make a great gift as it is so unique." — Mom of 7
A pack of Lucky Fortune collectible bracelets
Each package contains a fortune cookie shaped bracelet holder with a surprise Lucky Fortune charm bracelet and matching paper fortune. This pack includes four cookies and four bracelets.
"Daughter loved the bracelets and I personally think they’re one of the best blind box items I’ve ever seen.
"100% worth the buy! My daughter loved these! The presentation from the beginning to end makes the perfect gift!
My daughter got the Ultra Rare on opening her first one! She was so excited she couldn’t even take it! The price is right, the cookie part you can close back up and reuse. I thought you had to throw that part away and I’m happy I was wrong about that. If you're not sure on buying these just do it! My daughter was SO happy and thanked me all day long! Thank you!" — Kindle Customer
A rainbow puzzle ball
Promising review:
"I was doubtful that my 5-year-old would like this, but took a chance. It took him a little bit to figure out how to push the balls around, but once he got the hang of it he didn't put it down for days. It challenged his thinking and also was cause/effect solving too. It was perfect for our car trip. Great purchase!" — Timothy Mitchell
An adorable Mickey and Minnie 2022 holiday ornament
Featuring everyone’s favorite classic animated characters.
A Tamagotchi
And for anyone who's looking for a slightly bigger gift, check out the Tamagotchi Pix
, an upgraded version with futuristic features like a color screen, camera, and ability to *go on playdates* with your virtual pet by connecting to a friend's device.
"These were a surprise hit with my 6-year-old and 11-year-old! They have been diligently taking care of their pets off and on all day today.
..and with new video games and all things Christmas going on, that’s saying a lot!" — Frick n Frack
A two-pack of Playfoam Pals
Promising review:
"These are amazing for creative sensory play! I love that the foam is non-toxic and that it doesn't stick to everything. My kids have left it out numerous times and it never, ever dries out.
And the little pet pals are just the cutest. The kids were so excited to see which ones they got and literally spent hours playing with them and the foam. These would be perfect for stocking stuffers!" — NYMommyPromising review:
"Great stocking stuffers. Bought these as gifts for my daycare kids for Christmas. They were a huge hit!
A scratch paper art set
Promising review:
"I can not give these enough stars! These are the best thing ever, they keep my 5-year-old entertained for hours!" — turbo1795
A pack of Smencils (scented pencils)
PS: These are HB No. 2 graphite pencils made from 100% recycled newspapers.
"These were a stocking stuffer for my son, as his school store sells Smencils and he LOVES them. These were a HUGE hit.
The smells all smell like they should, with no nasty chemical smell that sometimes happens with some holiday-scented things. I loved the Snowberry and the Hot Cocoa." — Shawnee
Big Bear Chocolates / Etsy
A hot chocolate bomb
Big Bear Chocolates is a small biz based in Spokane, Washington, that specializes in chocolate caramel apples, fresh fudge, and more treats.
Each cocoa bomb is handmade in a certified commercial kitchen and comes individually wrapped and tied with a bow with instructions. They're made with gourmet chocolate and stuffed with marshmallows and chocolate chips.
"Fun and delicious — a real treat! I ordered the dark chocolate 'bombs,' and they came beautifully packaged with red ribbons and shiny golden twist-ties. Great for a stocking stuffer or Hannukah treat, or just indulge yourself. You'll be smiling!" — Raye
A puzzle game in a teeny-weeny tin
For two to four players. Recommended for ages 8+.
"We just got this tiny little game to bring on a family trip. We have a 5- and 7-year-old and I must say that this game is a great fit for our WHOLE family. One of our children is a very sore loser and it's hard to find games that don't make her flip out. We play this with no point scoring so it's more collaborative than competitive...and we can all have fun. It's challenging for the 5- year-old and for us grown-ups too. I plan to buy more packs of this inexpensive tiny little game to give as gifts. Very fun." — Mel W.
A bestselling Baby Einstein musical toy
Promising review:
"What a winner. I bought Baby Einstein as a stocking stuffer for our new grandson. It was a great choice
And a pack of brightly colored stacking cups
Bonus: These have holes in the bottom for water play and come with a cute star ring to keep them together.
"I got these as a stocking stuffer for my 15-month-old and off all the toys she got for Christmas this is her favorite and also the least expensive.
I let her open them first and then she didn’t want to play with any of the other toys. Haha." — Lauren
A pack of Mini Brands mystery balls
Promising review:
"My 8-year-old daughter has loved collecting Mini Brands and was really excited for Series 2!
She noted how one of the packages looked so real that they even had a word search on it. The detail is awesome and they are so fun to collect!
She really wants to get some rare ones so hopefully we’ll find them soon!" — Heidi M.
A necklace activity set boasting 35,000 5-star reviews
My preschooler is OBSESSED with making these necklaces and I love that it keeps her off the screen. She totes her creations around in the adorable carry case and enjoys making Mommy (and Daddy!) wear them. Promising review:
"My 3-year-old twins loved it, entertained for hours which is rare and so worth $7.
Perfect for teaching coordination, color patterns, encourages creativity. The necklaces are a soft, stretchy material with a safe breakaway clasp but that also stays on well. I wore a necklace for hours around the house and it didn't fall off. The beads are cute and a good variety of colors. Overall great project, loads of fun for toddlers." — LyssPromising review:
"I'm saving this for a stocking stuffer at Christmas. It's super cute. My princess loving girl loves jewelry and how fun will it be to make her own!
I can't wait for her to open it Christmas morning!" — Holly Kinney
A four-pack of Bluey figures
Promising review:
"My almost 3-year-old is obsessed with Bluey, and I kinda am too! It's an adorable show, and actually humorous, so I don't mind him wanting to watch it all day every day. So when I saw these figures available I had to snatch them up for him! I gave them to him for Easter, and he hasn't put them down since!
HIGHLY RECOMMEND! Great quality, great price, and fast shipping!" — Amanda EboliPromising review:
"Our grandson loves Bluey! We were thrilled to find these character toys both in stock and shipped in advance of Christmas. This stocking stuffer was his favorite gift.
" — BK
A dozen squishy cat stress toys
Promising review:
"My tween daughter saw someone playing with these on YouTube and asked for some also. They were an excellent stocking stuffer for Christmas.
They're not like other squishies... They're quite small and have an almost sticky like quality to them... But they are individually wrapped so I could even see this in a birthday party goody bag. They're pretty cute. My daughter loved them and was happy to receive them." — Amber B.
A pack of stretchy fidget noodles
Promising review:
"A big hit! I bought these as a stocking stuffer for kids aged 10-16. They all loved them!
They are not at all sticky despite resembling things like sticky hands. Their smooth finish is so great as they do not pick up dirt/stuff when they land on the carpet, etc. Highly recommend!" — mom2mydelightsPromising review:
"My entire family loves Monkey Noodles. I bought these as a stocking stuffer for my 6-year-old son, but then my older daughter asked for some as well. My husband also picks them up and plays with them too. Best stocking stuffer to date!"
— Crjohns1
A magnetic shape-shifting puzzle cube
You can also collect all 12 puzzle box designs to connect multiple magnetic cubes to build even larger structures and sculptures.
"Fun for older teens. I bought one each for my 16- and 19-year -old son and daughter for Christmas. It made a great stocking stuffer.
It was very intriguing and they enjoyed linking them together for new shapes. The boxes were sturdy enough for teens to manipulate without breaking and the magnets are strong. Not sure if younger hands would be too rough. If forced to move in the wrong direction they could break. The designs were beautiful. I plan to buy a few more for a bigger variety of shapes!" — Shellbug99
Soft Skin Bubbly Sins / Etsy
A shark bath bomb
Soft Skin Bubbly Sins is a small biz based in Collins, Georgia.Promising review:
"I can’t wait to see the face my lil' brother makes when I give this to him!!! It looks so cool and I’m in love with the Fruit Loop scent.
Plus, they sent another one as a gift, so he will have two just like I got his sister. 😭💕 I’m hoping he finds this bath bomb as cool as I do so I have an excuse to buy more of them because if he won’t use them, I will. 100% recommend them to anyone with little kids or just a fun personality!!!" — Patricia
A screaming goat figurine
It also comes with a 32-page illustrated booklet all about goats. Not gonna lie, you're probably going to regret this purchase after listening to a few hundred bleats.
"This little piece of screaming plastic has created an excellent outlet for resolving frustrations in our home. Every time a conflict or struggle arises we push the little goat, get a gratifying screech, chuckle and move on throughout our day.
No regrets on purchasing this. When you get one, get four or five because you're going to want to share with family and friends." — Amazon Customer
And for the littles, a set of Crayola Scribble Scrubbie pets
The set includes two washable animal figures, scrub brush, three washable colored markers, and an instruction sheet.
"We got these as a little stocking stuffer for my almost 3-year-old daughter.
I wasn't sure I wanted to commit to a whole play set, so for $7 I thought I'd give them a try. This was one of the first gifts at Christmas to be opened, and they have seen a lot of use. She loves them!
She spends a great deal of time giving them baths. In fact, she probably likes cleaning them more than she likes coloring them, but whatever stimulates her mind and keeps her happy. Highly recommend them to anyone looking to give these a try without breaking the bank. Great value!." — Chris Patterson
Goldfish soap for the kid who has been begging for a fish for months
Blingiddyup is a small biz based in Midland, Michigan, run by a mom (Tricia) and 12-year-old daughter (Bella) that specializes in handmade glycerin soaps.Promising review:
"These are absolutely adorable. Ordered two for my son for Christmas as a stocking stuffer. Kind of want to give them to him right now.
The amount of detail the fish have is amazing for such little things! Very happy with my purchase." — sylvanelfie
World's Smallest Glo Worm
Promising review:
"OK this is just adorable! Bought it for my kid to remind him of his Glo Worm when he was little.
Push the button and it glows bright. Would be great for a little one to combat darkness fears. Who wouldn’t want a little Glo Worm?" — Puppylove
Light saber chopsticks perfect for the Star Wars fanatics in your life
Promising review:
"Got these for my daughter as a stocking stuffer. She loves them. We can’t eat sushi or any Chinese food without her getting these out to use." — DanPromising review:
"I bought the purple version for my step son and I am sure this is going to be a hit. He loves Star Wars
. This will be a perfect stocking stuffer this Christmas. I highly recommend this product." — Cory S. M. Hinch
And an Uno Minecraft card game
Promising review:
"My sons (7 and 4) love Minecraft
! I purchased this for my 7-year-old as a birthday present and we play almost every day. So easy to play that my 4-year-old can play too and doesn’t need to ‘be on a team.’ Hours of fun for such a simple game." — Amazon CustomerPromising review:
"So much fun! I bought it as a stocking stuffer for my 7-year-old son and it was perfect. He loves Minecraft and he taught me how to play UNO which was pretty neat." —Amazon CustomerShipping Info:
An Elf Snowball Showdown card game
For three to six players. Recommended for ages 6+.
"We have played this now with kids and adults. Surprisingly works with both! Hilarious game." — hanson traw
A hilariously adorable Shrek-shaped toothpaste cap
Casual Chicken is a small business based in Irvine, California, that sells an array of unique 3D-printed items.Promising review:
"I highly recommend. I gave it to my little brother and he loved it!" — Country Pickle Shipping Info:
Ships 3–7 business days after ordering.
Get it from Casual Chicken
on Etsy for $9.99
.
A pack of clear jelly lipsticks with real flowers inside
Promising review:
"These are adorable and so pretty! I got them for Christmas for my 8-year-old and she loves them. They all have a different light shade of pink and are so soft and moisturizing. I liked them so much I stole one from her LOL." — Katy Bradley
And a three-pack of s'mores-flavored ChapSticks
Each set comes with three flavors: Milk Chocolate, Marshmallow, and Graham Cracker.
"This trio of ChapStick smells amazing! As soon as I opened the package it smelled like s'mores were in it. My 7-year-old daughter just loved this stocking stuffer." — Cool Joe
A small yet super-cute Baby Shark cube plushie
Promising review:
"I ordered this for my 14-month-old and it’s the perfect size! (think softball sizes) plays a good portion of the baby shark song. Very easy to press unlike other singing stuffed animals. It’s going to be a stocking stuffer although he grabbed this out of the box first. 😂 Worth the $7.99." — LOlive
A pack of bright laminated flash cards to help toddlers and preschoolers
Promising review:
"My 2-year-old mastered the her numbers, alphabet, colors, shapes, and identifies all animals and objects on the cards.
When I first received the cards I thought they may be a little too advanced for her age (18mo old at the time), but I was dead wrong! After about a month and a half of using the flash cards she mastered them! We usually 'play' with the flash cards for only about 10 minutes before her bedtime. This is a great tool in the early developmental stages for any toddler.
I’m excited to get her the next card set. Material = durable, same as a normal deck of cards. Size = a little bigger than your typical deck of cards. Fits nicely in pocket or purse, great for keeping toddlers busy while traveling. Overall = A+." — M. AbdallahPromising review:
"This is exactly what I needed for my great nephew's stocking stuffer. He's going to love it." — Lilly
A nontoxic mermaid makeup set
The set comes with a body shimmer pot, two nail polishes, lip gloss tube, lip gloss compact with brush, large makeup brush, and a mermaid tail–shaped bag. Plus, reviewers say these are gentle on sensitive skin and easily washable.
"I bought this makeup for my daughter, who loves to wear princess makeup and especially loves mermaids. It has a nice packaging, arrived on time, and the most important thing is that it did not burn her face or give her an allergy, which makes me very happy. I recommend it, it's a nice gift for your princess." — Carolina Angulo
A set of glow-in-the-dark dinosaur decals
Promising review:
"Got these for the grandsons because they are in that 'love everything dinosaur' stage. They are considerably more substantial than I expected and this makes removal easy. Pretty sure they'll love these stocking stuffers. And if not, grandfathers sometimes like dinosaurs too." — Edward R. Woods