What To Watch On Netflix That’s New This Week

“The Princess Switch” ― Vanessa Hudgens stars as two identical people who decide to switch lives during the Christmas season. One character is just a lowly Chicagoan, while the other character is ― you guessed it ― a princess. As a Chicagoan, I’m rooting for that Vanessa Hudgens.

Top 3 Netflix News Stories From This Week

1. The Wall Street Journal had a truly awesome story about Netflix this week that dove deep into how the mysterious “algorithm” decides whether shows will live or die. I’ve been waiting for this kind of story for a long time. I highly recommend reading it if you’re into “Netflix news.” One interesting detail, though ― the algorithm really, really wanted to cancel “Glow” and it became an internal fight over whether it made sense to keep the show around solely for the critical response.

2. After that huge story came out, Netflix bombarded the press with announcements. I try to tag every Netflix story that comes out each week to make these rankings and have noticed that whenever a “big story drops,” Netflix appears to try to bury it with a couple dozen new storylines. I’ll share just a few of the best ones without comment:

• “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” will have a surprise holiday episode.

• Netflix might offer a cheaper subscription option.

• The trailer for “Roma” debuted.

• Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. will have their own talent show, “Rhythm + Flow,” searching for the next great hip-hop star.

• Netflix will partner with Paramount for more blockbuster-esque movies.

• A trailer for a new Jennifer Aniston movie called “Dumplin’” debuted.

• This wasn’t a “Netflix announcement,” but it was cool ― Hasan Minhaj criticized the Netflix show “The Bodyguard” on his own Netflix show, “Patriot Act.”

3. Scheduling Announcements: Netflix canceled “The Good Cop” after one season. The “Dark” creators will have a new project called “1899.” Vox’s “Explained” will get a second season.