33 Products To Help With All Your Ickiest Problems

Popular items from this list:
- A Korean exfoliating scrub mitt
- A set of sweat-absorbing bra liners
- Hydrocolloid acne patches that can heal pimples faster
1
A manual flossing toothbrush with special bristles
2
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
3
A two-pack of alcohol-free oral rinse
4
A powerful callus removing gel
5
A wart-removing gel and patch kit
6
A keloid scar reducer
7
An ear-washing bottle
8
Maximum-strength antacids
9
A facial hair trimmer
10
Hard as Hoof nail strengthening cream
11
A pack of 15 cold sore healing patches
12
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
13
An exfoliating scrub mitt
14
A non-aerosol dry shampoo
15
A skin spatula that lifts impurities
16
A detoxifying butt mask
17
A hairbrush cleaning tool
18
A trio of sweat-absorbing bra liners
19
A 36-pack of hydrocolloid acne stickers
20
A 10-pack of antiperspirant wipes
21
A fast-acting skin soothing balm
22
Easy-to-use retainer cleaner tablets
23
A medicated anti-dandruff shampoo
24
Bio-Oil, a multi-use skin care oil that reduces the appearance of scars
25
A flexible drain snake
26
A "Shower Cat" that grabs and holds shedding hair
27
A doctor-recommended Squatty Potty
28
And a before-you-go toilet spray
29
A bug bite suction tool meant to reduce irritation and swelling
30
A vegan ingrown hair oil
31
A cradle cap comb
32
A natural shoe deodorizer spray
33
A 24-pack of earbud-cleaning putty
