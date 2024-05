33 Products To Help With All Your Ickiest Problems

A fast-acting skin soothing balm

"I cannot believe the difference this product has made. I’ve seen a dermatologist for a rash on my armpits for over a year now with no answers, no solutions, nothing. They’ve prescribed me topical creams, steroids, antibiotics, I’ve even had two biopsies with no relief. I finally came across this stuff. The first day I used this I had relief.I was still unsure if it would actually do anything to resolve the problem entirely, but I decided I’d do an experiment and continue to use it on one armpit only so I could test the difference.It has been awful to not put it on my other armpit as well but I wanted to hold out until I got the stitches out so I could show the doctor the difference. If you have a weird rash that you can’t seem to find relief from, I would recommend giving this a shot. I’m so glad I did." — Jackie