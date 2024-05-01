ShoppingBeautyCleaningskincare

33 Products To Help With All Your Ickiest Problems

Spoiler alert: You're not the only one with boob sweat, ear hair, and funky toes.
Amber Usher
A soothing body balm, earbud cleaning putty squares and ingrown hair oil.
A manual flossing toothbrush with special bristles
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. This pack comes with two toothbrushes.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this toothbrush!! TikTok made me buy it and I will never own anything else again. My teeth feel clean all day long like I went to the dentist but better. I even have a sonic toothbrush and this blows it out of the water. Don’t hesitate…buy this for your teeth!" — Amy
$8.91 at Amazon
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
Dr. Tung's is a small biz that makes breath-improving dental products.

Promising review: "I have gone 30 years of my life having the worst breath known to man. I would brush and brush, and within 20 minutes, I'd be back to the same. I never knew how to get rid of it. Then, I came upon this little item on Amazon. I decided to give it a try because I figured I've tried everything else. Wow, just, wow...I couldn't believe how much crap this thing was pulling off my tongue. Seriously, if you have suffered from bad breath, give this a try. You will not regret it." — Me
$7.27 at Amazon
A two-pack of alcohol-free oral rinse
I've been using this mouthwash for years and it changed my morning routine for the better. Not only does it kick morning breath to the curb, but it also claims to help prevent gum disease. And I love the smell/taste — it's like you just bit into a peppermint patty.

Promising review: "TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong; it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat. This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." —Zac
$14.57 at Amazon
A powerful callus removing gel
Promising review: "I don't think I have EVER left an Amazon review in all the years I've been a member. I have always had rough heels since I was a kid. Grew up in south Florida and was always outside barefoot. I get pedicures regularly and I have NEVER had my feet left as soft as this! I soaked my feet it warm water for 10 minutes, (didn't dry them) put this on for about 5 minutes, then used the foot cheese grater on it and OMG! I couldn't believe it! Smooth as a baby's butt! I put Aquaphor and socks on afterwards. So amazing that I ordered my daughter one. This is better than what they use in salons. You won't regret buying this." — Amazon customer
$14.99 at Amazon
A wart-removing gel and patch kit
This kit comes with 0.25 ounces of gel and 12 patches.

Promising review: "I had five awfully painful plantar warts on my foot for about four months. They were all about a 1/4 inch apart on the ball of my foot and I had a massive one under my second toe. It was becoming hard to walk with how painful they were. This was a Hail Mary and it worked phenomenally. The gel coats well right where you apply it. It doesn’t have an awful stench. I applied it every three to four days for a couple of weeks. I noticed the pain was less and less until I didn’t notice any. Last night I was actually able to pull and peel the remains of the dead warts out!! Kinda gross, but kind of cool. Seriously, this product works. If you have annoying warts...this is the answer!!!" — CJ805
$10.61 at Amazon
A keloid scar reducer
Note: This product is not an overnight miracle. Apply this 2–3 times a day, be patient, and you'll start to see the results.

Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.

Promising review: "This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it and in less than two weeks my huge keloid was completely gone!I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" — Jordan Caprigno
$12.85 at Amazon
An ear-washing bottle
Promising review: "My son has earaches all the time. Took him to ear doctor and they basically said he's got a lot of ear wax buildup and to purchase this item. I was skeptical at first but as soon as I used it on my son, he had so much relief because all of the hardened wax was pumped out. I use it on myself and it's worth every penny and so much cheaper than going to the ear doctor every other month." — Tootie
$29.45 at Amazon
Maximum-strength antacids
These vegan tablets come from Wonderbelly (a small business) and are free from talc, dyes, parabens, artificial sweeteners, dairy, and gluten. Plus, the packaging is made from recycled materials. This pack comes with 60 tablets, is available in three flavors and a variety pack.

You can learn more about antacids at Cleveland Clinic.

Promising review: "I discovered this last year, and I have not used another antacid since. The strawberry milkshake flavor is phenomenal. It is fast-acting, and I have never had to take more than one. This has really improved my life with GERD." — Marissa
$10.79 at Amazon
A facial hair trimmer
You can also use this to remove excess hair around your eyebrows and beard.

Promising reviews: "I got this for my nose hairs. I was really worried it would pull or pinch my hairs causing pain and watery eyes, but to my surprise it doesn’t pull or pinch at all. It is easy to use and does a good job." — Jamie

"Once I hit my 30s, I noticed more little nose and ear hairs that need to be dealt with — UGH. This product is PERFECT for dealing with them. Works great and, because of how it's designed, there's no risk of cutting yourself. I also like the weight of this trimmer — it is sturdy and doesn't feel cheaply made." — Patrick Ford
$12.99 at Amazon
Hard as Hoof nail strengthening cream
Promising review: "Achieved holy grail status. My entire life I have had very weak nails that split. Regular manicures aren't helpful, neither are supplements or a healthy diet. No underlying health issues to contribute to this. I bought this a month ago on a recommendation. I'm pretty amazed that within three days I saw a significant improvement with the cuticles and my nails have been getting stronger ever since. For the first time ever my nails look healthy and strong and I can wear polish and still see benefits.Some of the reviews talk about a weird cherry smell but I think I have a reformulated one that smells light and pleasant, like shea butter. I have since bought two more...one for the office and one for my car. GAME CHANGER!" — R. Weber
$7.94 at Amazon
A pack of 15 cold sore healing patches
Promising review: "I wish I had found these sooner!! These cold sores were probably the worst I’ve had and wouldn’t clear up or stop itching/hurting. I googled cold sore remedies, and these happened to pop up. After reading the reviews, I immediately ordered them. It’s been less than 36 hours, and these cold sores are already healing beautifully. I plan to order another pack or three, so I can keep one at home, one in my purse, and one in my locker at work so if I ever feel the warning tingle/itching of a new breakout, I can slap one of these bad boys on and get rid of it quickly! Highly recommend for my fellow cold sore sufferers." — Jessica Hill
$13.98 at Amazon
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on tiktok and NEEDED it. It was back ordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable which helps you save money and be less wasteful. The packaging wasn't over the top exciting, but it provided you all the info you needed. (It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep.) After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pickup everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." — Kelsey B.
$10.65 at Amazon
An exfoliating scrub mitt
Promising review: "My skin is 100% softer and feels far smoother thanks to this product!!! The difference was noticeable after ONE use, its true. All the grime, rolled up skin, flakes and chucks — shudder, that was on me??? Everything other customers are saying about how disgusting it is when you see how much dead skin sloughs off is true. I disagree that it only comes off after the first use though — I have continued to see improvement over the time I've used it, about six weeks, and even some age-related and sun damage discoloration is gone. These are the BEST, a MUST-HAVE, holy grail exfoliating mittens. I DEFINITELY recommend this! Did I say I recommend this 100%? I do!" — Kindle customer. g'ma
$10.99 at Amazon
A non-aerosol dry shampoo
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." — Teresa
$18 at Amazon
A skin spatula that lifts impurities
Promising review: "I never write reviews, but I could not pass this one up. After my last pregnancy, I started developing cystic acne; my skin was congested with oil, whiteheads, blackheads, you name it. I hated the texture of my skin. I impulsively bought this and tried it the day it was delivered. I was amazed at how well it extracted all the gunk I could and couldn't see lurking under my skin. I use it every night to cleanse, then apply my serum and moisturizer. I am finally happy with the way my skin looks and posted a selfie without a filter for the first time since I can remember! Just try it! (All photos were taken in natural light. No filters on ANY of them! I'm still in shock!)" — Marlena H.
$19.99 at Amazon
A detoxifying butt mask
Promising review: "I will definitely be investing in more of these masks. I was a bit skeptical to try a mask for my butt (lol) but I actually felt it work! I would recommend trying it, I will be purchasing more for sure. Thumbs up!" —Lauren
$9.99 at Amazon
A hairbrush cleaning tool
The pointed end of the tool is ideal for picking out tangles, the stiff bristles work great at removing dust and dirt, and the bristles at the bottom end of the tool can give your hairbrush a deep clean.

Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." — HeartsofHavoc
$11.99 at Amazon
A trio of sweat-absorbing bra liners
Available in women's sizes M–XXL and in three colors.

Promising review: "This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65 degrees outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there! To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you thank you thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for" — Niko
$14.99+ at Amazon
A 36-pack of hydrocolloid acne stickers
Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" — Kiara Galloway
$10.77 at Amazon
A 10-pack of antiperspirant wipes
Each box lasts two months.

Promising review: "For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" — Frosty McGee
$19.99 at Amazon
A fast-acting skin soothing balm
Promising review: "I cannot believe the difference this product has made. I’ve seen a dermatologist for a rash on my armpits for over a year now with no answers, no solutions, nothing. They’ve prescribed me topical creams, steroids, antibiotics, I’ve even had two biopsies with no relief. I finally came across this stuff. The first day I used this I had relief. My symptoms were a red, EXTREMELY itchy rash in both armpits. I’m talking itchy like to the point where I could not sleep at night. It was awful. The next day I could feel and see that it helped. I was still unsure if it would actually do anything to resolve the problem entirely, but I decided I’d do an experiment and continue to use it on one armpit only so I could test the difference. The relief was unbelievable. It has been awful to not put it on my other armpit as well but I wanted to hold out until I got the stitches out so I could show the doctor the difference. If you have a weird rash that you can’t seem to find relief from, I would recommend giving this a shot. I’m so glad I did." — Jackie

$36.32 at Amazon
Easy-to-use retainer cleaner tablets
Get 92 tablets (plus a bath case and strainer).

Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars I would have." — Lisa R.
$19.63 at Amazon
A medicated anti-dandruff shampoo
Promising review: "MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four of five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely. One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." — chris
$12.85 at Amazon
Bio-Oil, a multi-use skin care oil that reduces the appearance of scars
Promising reviews: "Holy grail product. This is an amazing product. I have sensitive skin, but this has not affected me negatively at all. This product is amazing. It took about three months for me to get wonderful results. There is a slight, somewhat medicinal smell, but I actually kind of like it. If you have scars of any kind, I would highly recommend giving this product a try. I have an old burn scar on my hand; no matter what I used it never seemed to fade in the slightest. I’ve been using Bio-Oil on it for about three months now and it’s made such a difference! It’s basically completely gone! Such a better result than I was expecting! I was only hoping to fade it slightly." — sarah_baerah
$11.12+ at Amazon
A flexible drain snake
This pack contains a reusable handle and five single-use heads that you just remove and dispose of after handling your clogged pipes.

Promising review: "Wow. Best thing ever. Seriously. I have had tweezers and sticks and plumbers and chemicals trying to get my master sink to drain. Plumber even said I need an entirely new faucet to get the drain plug part because they don't sell those separately. Well, I have two sinks, a tub, and shower that all match so that was not a valid solution. Doubt I can find the same model. So I bought this thing, stuffed it down, and pulled up hair and black muck. Did it about eight times quickly, ran the water, went right down the drain. Seriously. This is the best tool ever and the best $20 I have ever spent. Everyone with a sink needs this tool. Seriously." — juliejules

$19.99 at Amazon
A "Shower Cat" that grabs and holds shedding hair
Shower Cat is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs.

Promising review: "I first saw this product on TikTok and knew immediately that I needed it. I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick. I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." — Cari Schwartzkopf
$14.95 at Amazon
A doctor-recommended Squatty Potty
Promising review: "I'll do you all the courtesy of NOT adding a photo or video (You're welcome). This works. Whoever invented the toilet had their heart in the right place, but not their knees. This device mimics proper positioning, and you should get one. That is all. Thank you for coming to my TedTalk." — P.W.
$24.99 at Amazon
And a before-you-go toilet spray
Promising review: "I love the variety of scents that linger long enough to work for the purpose intended. I love giving them as gifts!!!" — AML
$5.99+ at Amazon
A bug bite suction tool meant to reduce irritation and swelling
Promising review: "I never write reviews but I’m amazed by this product. I saw it on TikTok and I usually get bit by mosquitoes a lot during the summer so I thought I would try it. After a few suctions it was like the mosquito bite was never there." — Ryan
$9.95 at Amazon
A vegan ingrown hair oil
Bushbalm is an Ottawa-based small skincare brand creating products for our most sensitive areas.

Promising review: "I've bought this product numerous of times and it never fails. I have no more ingrowns and it also helps so much with irritation after shaving!" — Pris
$26 at Amazon
A cradle cap comb
Promising review: "The pictures posted here are legit. It makes removal so much easier and gives more consistent removal than my previous method of washcloths or just scratching the cradle cap off with my fingernails. It’s amazing and gross and wonderful. My babe doesn’t even flinch when I spend 10 minutes clearing his scalp of all the goo. It seems to be soothing to him. I just apply baby shampoo, then brush a little with the blue brush. Then I slowly start to comb in sections all in one direction. Then I go back and forth in different directions. It’s shocking the amount of dead skin that comes off. I’ve even used it successfully in his eyebrows (he gets some cradle cap there, too). This is a KEEPER!" — ZMomUtah
$4.19 at Amazon
A natural shoe deodorizer spray
Promising review: "This product WORKS! You won’t be disappointed. I used to get embarrassed taking off my flats in my office because they smelled so bad, but not anymore! My work flats make my feet sweaty and this spray helps keep the awful odors away at least four to five days (probably longer but I was so excited I just sprayed my shoes again because I liked the smell haha!) The lemon is strong and the eucalyptus I love, so I would purchase again! Although it will likely last a while! I have a little boy who gets sweaty feet also so I’m sure I’ll soon be using this in his shoes also." — Traeannah Brown

$13.95 at Amazon
A 24-pack of earbud-cleaning putty
Promising review: "After seeing this on BuzzFeed and looking at the reviews along the way, I literally bought this because of another review that said it fixed her muffled iPhone 11. So glad I did!! I had the exact same issue with hearing people on my iPhone 11 and was SO frustrated. But this worked instantly.Stuffed a square of the putty into the very small receiver you hear out of and for the first time in months I can hear people clearly and loudly out of my iPhone without being on speakerphone. I am so happy I don't have to get a new phone. I used them to clean my AirPods as well; it was good to see all the gunk come out despite not having an issue with sound for them. Definitely a great purchase." — jtd
$15.99 at Amazon
