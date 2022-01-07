Shopping

The Best Sheets For Hot Sleepers

Linen, percale, microfiber and treated cotton sheets to combat night sweats and overheating.

When the people at Tesla find a way to turn my body heat into natural energy, it’s over for you all. In the dead of winter, in an apartment with noticeably shoddy insulation, I will still wake up in a pool of sweat, inundated with warmth, like I’m in Palm Springs or the sauna at the local Y.

While I only share my bed with my MacBook charger, I know other hot sleepers must sleep next to other humans. Perhaps even other hot sleepers. Or worse, cold sleepers, who demand having the heat on and extra blankets.

To keep the literal and emotional temperature more neutral, I’ve searched the depths of the internet for the best sheets for hot sleepers. Whether you like a cooling cotton blend or want to drape yourself in linen like a rich, perimenopausal divorcé in a beach house, these sheets are meant to breathe, and they let you sleep without completely melting. They range in price, bed size, color, pattern and material to fit all sorts of hot lifestyles. And they all have a ton of positive reviews, often with pictures, from hot sleepers around the world.

If you’re looking to catch some z’s without overheating, we’ve rounded up the best sheets for hot sleepers.

1
Deep pocket sheets with the widest color range and over 200,000 positive reviews
Amazon
If you can't stand your fitted sheet slipping off one corner of the bed and prefer a pop of color in your home decor, these babies are it. They come in "extra deep pocket" versions for beds with mattress toppers (or just to ensure they wrap around the whole top of the mattress) and "RV" versions for smaller, shorter mattresses. They're made of cooling double-brushed microfiber that's moisture- and stain-resistant and totally breathable. They're silky soft and will keep you dry and cool through the night. With over 200,000 positive reviews, they're as close to a guarantee as you can get when online shopping.

Material: Double-brushed microfiber

Sizes: These sheets come in 14 sizes — classic twin, full, queen, king and California king as well as "extra deep pocket" versions, RV/short mattress versions, and twin XL and split king.

Colors: These sheets come in 43 colors and patterns, ranging from solid neutral tones to zig-zags and paisley.

Promising review: "These sheets are honestly worth the hype. There's no doubt I would buy these sheets over and over again. First, the 'you get what you pay for' line does not in any way apply to here. I can't believe these are so cheap for such great quality. The reviews that rave about these sheets are so right! They're soft and comfortable. They don't give that sticky thick feeling. I live in a very humid area and though my apartment gets hot, I never get that post-nap or post-sleep sweat from these sheets. They have this great ability to just keep me comfy and cool. Seriously such a good buy!" — Mimi

Get them from Amazon starting at $30.57.
2
Minimalist eucalyptus sheets in natural-dyed tones
Buffy
Slipping into these eucalyptus sheets will make going to bed feel like a trip to the spa. Made from a sateen weave, woven from eucalyptus fibers, these sheets are cool to the touch and ultra-absorbent. They're dyed with natural ingredients like turmeric, rose petals and tree bark, so they're great for those with sensitive skin. And they're made from plant-based, biodegradable and compostable material, so eco-warriors can sleep easy (and cool!)

Material: Sateen weave made from lyocell (tree) fibers

Size: These come in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king.

Color: These come in 10 neutral colors and patterns like light blue and gray stripe.

Promising review: "Purchased these sheets for my partner; he runs hot while I run cold, and we’re finally able to sleep in the comfort of each other’s arms without my partner getting too hot! They are SO darn silky and comfortable. Best sheets I’ve ever had!!" — Kara O.

Get them from Buffy starting at $169.
3
Airy linen sheets in minimalist colors
Brooklinen
For those who like more natural-feeling fiber and fabrics, but get too sweaty and hot for cotton, meet linen. She's certainly not a budget option, but she'll last the test of time and works in every season. Linen is an airy, lightweight fabric that breathes easy and gets softer over time. In colder months, you'll get the snuggly sensation without feeling totally smothered in heat, and in warmer months you'll feel breezy and cool.

Material: Linen made from European flax

Size: These come in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king.

Color: These always come in five basic colors (gray, white, cream, etc.) and then have a rotation of limited edition colors like cobalt or terra cotta.

Promising review: "These are the best sheets I've ever purchased. I didn't think it was possible to have sheets that simultaneously kept me cool and comfortable while sleeping without feeling "cold", i.e. still warm and cozy." — Matthew M.

Get them from Brooklinen starting at $179.10.
4
Striped cotton-treated sheets
Amazon
If you've been searching for cotton sheets that don't feel like cotton sheets, look no further. These striped sheets bring together satin sleekness and more cottony softness, with alternating stripes. Treated with a moisture-wicking finish, these sheets help regulate your temperature and stop you from becoming a sweaty monster in the night.

Material: Treated cotton and satin

Size: These come in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king.

Color: These come in 10 colors like black, white and teal.

Promising review: "I'm a hotbox when I sleep, often waking up numerous times in a pool of sweat! This bedding really works (honestly). I was able to sleep the very first night all night long! Hurrah!" — Barbarasue D.

Get them from Amazon starting at $24.99.
5
Hypoallergenic, cooling eucalyptus-blend sheets
Sijo
Antimicrobial, hypoallergenic and cooling — sign me up. For a silk-like, sleek feel, these sheets are super smooth and cool to the touch. They're great for people with sensitive skin or allergies, and won't collect sweat or general body grime when you're sleeping.

Material: Lyocell fibers made from eucalyptus and other wood pulp

Size: These come in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king.

Color: These come in seven colors, all with nature names, like "dove" (gray) or "sky" (blue).

Promising review: "Got these as a gift for my partner who has sensitivity to fabrics and textures. He loves these sheets. Very comfortable and cooling and most importantly they do not snag on the skin." — Jaimeleigh S.

Get it from Sijo starting at $95.
6
Polyester-blend sheets for night sweats
Amazon
A combination of cool drying and moisture-wicking, these sheets combat night sweats like no other. Aimed to pull moisture from the skin, this set will ensure you don't wake up soggy. They're sleek to the touch and help you stay cool through the night. These sheets are more of a budget option and definitely are not as soft or durable as pricier fabrics like linen and cotton, so keep that in mind when buying.

Material: 80% polyester, 20% microfiber

Size: These come in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king.

Color: These come in six colors like white, gray and blue.

Promising review: "Menopause hot flashers: these work great for me, and I found them more cooling than my quick-dry bamboo sheets. That said, I wish they were a bit softer (they do not even come close to the feel of high thread count cotton, but they are still nice on the skin). They aren't uncomfortable, and I appreciate the cooling/drying benefits very much, so they are a win for $25ish. If you are a heavy sweater, wash these at least 1-2x weekly, they won't dry-quick after a few nights of heavy sweat." — H

Get them from Amazon starting at $12.99.
7
Crisp Egyptian cotton percale sheets
Parachute
Cue the song from "Uptown Girls" (love you Brittany Murphy), finally sheets of Egyptian cotton made for hot sleepers. This percale set is comprised of crisp sheets that won't lose their shape (or get too worn in) over time. They're super lightweight and breathable, but not too snuggly, and they'll keep you cool through the night.

Material: Long-staple Egyptian cotton

Size: These come in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king.

Color: These come in seven neutral tones like white and "slate" (dark gray.)

Promising review: "I’m weird with bed linen texture. Have tried flannels, jersey, regular cotton linen …they all end up sucking, pulling, feeling weird after a while. Holy smokes has this changed my sleep. Nice. Crisp. And soft simultaneously. But not too soft like the aforementioned textures. Welcoming and forgiving. Will purchase another set." — Gabriella G.

Get them from Parachute starting at $109.
