When the people at Tesla find a way to turn my body heat into natural energy, it’s over for you all. In the dead of winter, in an apartment with noticeably shoddy insulation, I will still wake up in a pool of sweat, inundated with warmth, like I’m in Palm Springs or the sauna at the local Y.

While I only share my bed with my MacBook charger, I know other hot sleepers must sleep next to other humans. Perhaps even other hot sleepers. Or worse, cold sleepers, who demand having the heat on and extra blankets.

To keep the literal and emotional temperature more neutral, I’ve searched the depths of the internet for the best sheets for hot sleepers. Whether you like a cooling cotton blend or want to drape yourself in linen like a rich, perimenopausal divorcé in a beach house, these sheets are meant to breathe, and they let you sleep without completely melting. They range in price, bed size, color, pattern and material to fit all sorts of hot lifestyles. And they all have a ton of positive reviews, often with pictures, from hot sleepers around the world.

If you’re looking to catch some z’s without overheating, we’ve rounded up the best sheets for hot sleepers.

