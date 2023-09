Hario's V60 ceramic coffee pour-over cone

Michelle Kawahara, Lavazza's West Coast training manager, ensures her perfect brew with a Hario V60 ceramic pour-over cone. This handy contraption was a popular suggestion from our experts, gaining endorsements from Jackson Konwinski, coffee buyer and supervisor of Zingerman's Deli in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Jiyoon Han , co-owner of New York City's Bean & Bean Coffee Roasters. Kawahara says this method is perfect for making 10-12 ounces of coffee, noting, "This technique really brings out the flavors of the coffee, making them more noticeable and enjoyable." But she recommends using Hario's specific pour-over paper filters, "[to] remove any extra bits like oils and sediments from the coffee, resulting in a smoother and less bitter taste, leaving your mouth feeling fresh."Konwinski also recommends using Hario's white paper filters and encourages using a kitchen scale to ensure precision for one cup. "Using an appropriately accurate digital scale, not just for the beans but also the water as I brewed, has been one of the largest improvements to my coffee craft," Konwinski said.Han uses this ceramic dripper every morning, saying, "The V60 produces stellar coffee, especially if you enjoy bright, fruit-forward coffees since this brewing method tends to highlight the top notes in coffee." She does note you may not get it right your first few times. "Proper V60 brewing technique does take a bit of practice to get right, and the brewing process itself requires full attention for 2-3 minutes — which might not be possible some mornings," she said.