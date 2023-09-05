Viktorcvetkovic via Getty Images

People like coffee a lot, but sometimes you only want one cup. And not a comically big single cup or 40-ounce tumbler-full, but an actual 8 to 12 ounces of coffee. To help you nail the perfect petit pour, we asked our favorite baristas, coffee roasters and latte artists for their favorite way to make one cup of coffee.

Michelle Kawahara, a barista and Lavazza’s West Coast training manager, endorses the single cup. “Interestingly, my husband doesn’t drink coffee, so preparing it just for myself feels quite calming,” Kawahara told HuffPost. “I like to ensure that my morning cup of coffee is just right, as I typically have only one cup a day.”

When you’re only having a single cup, you might as well make it spectacular. To help you ensure your small caffeine fix is brewed to perfection, here are coffee experts’ favorites for making one serving of joe.