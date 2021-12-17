Padded bike leggings

If you've been riding your Peloton regularly, you probably already know why these are necessary. Let's just say my backside is NOT happy with me when I ride too often, and these padded leggings have literally saved my butt. Warning: Amazon will scare you away from buying these with misleading photos. See that photo on the left? It looks like the red butt pads are visible on the outside of the pants, which ... who would want that?!? But they're not! For some reason, Amazon is just trying to show you what the padding on the inside looks like. Rest assured, you'll look like the person on the right. Get these, and I promise your butt will thank you. — Kristen Aiken, Senior Food, Style and Shopping Editor