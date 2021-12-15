Illustration: HuffPost; Photos: Urban Outfitters / Pantone / MOMA Urban Outfitters pillowcases and a ceramic vessel from Food 52.

For color enthusiasts, the unveiling of the Pantone Color of the Year is always an exciting treat. Last week, the 2022 hue was announced, and it’s a hopeful new color called very peri that, according to Pantone, “encourages personal inventiveness and creativity.” The second we laid eyes on this sweet shade, we knew it would be the perfect way to add a dash of color to home decor.

While technically a member of the blue family, it has warm violet undertones that create the perfect mishmash of a periwinkle blue and light purple. It will stand out beautifully in neutral color schemes in the form of a throw pillow, a soft blanket or even a statement chair.

Home accessories are the best way to incorporate design trends like the Pantone Color of the Year into your space. It’s more affordable than splurging on a new couch or committing to bold new wall paint, making it the perfect way to mix things up as the seasons change. And what better moment for a little design refresh than the new year? Keep reading to add a hint of very peri to your home with these delightful options.