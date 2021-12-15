Shopping

Match Your Home Decor To Very Peri, The Pantone Color Of The Year 2022

Add a touch of Pantone's color of the year to your space with very peri home accessories like bedding, lamps, towels, seating and more.

For color enthusiasts, the unveiling of the Pantone Color of the Year is always an exciting treat. Last week, the 2022 hue was announced, and it’s a hopeful new color called very peri that, according to Pantone, “encourages personal inventiveness and creativity.” The second we laid eyes on this sweet shade, we knew it would be the perfect way to add a dash of color to home decor.

While technically a member of the blue family, it has warm violet undertones that create the perfect mishmash of a periwinkle blue and light purple. It will stand out beautifully in neutral color schemes in the form of a throw pillow, a soft blanket or even a statement chair.

Home accessories are the best way to incorporate design trends like the Pantone Color of the Year into your space. It’s more affordable than splurging on a new couch or committing to bold new wall paint, making it the perfect way to mix things up as the seasons change. And what better moment for a little design refresh than the new year? Keep reading to add a hint of very peri to your home with these delightful options.

1
A set of smiley pillowcases
Urban Outfitters
Bring the joy with these printed pillowcases from Baggu. They have happy faces splashed all over an organic cotton weave to induce good dreams and deep slumber.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $34.
2
A soft, warm blanket
Etsy
As usual, Etsy comes through with this absolutely gorgeous linen waffle blanket. It's the best way to stay cozy during the cold winter months ahead.

Get it from GrannetHome at Etsy starting at $94.32.
3
A bean bag chair
Bed Bath and Beyond
Sink into a plush floor seat with this bean bag chair from Bed Bath and Beyond. The polka dots couldn't be sweeter, and it's as comfy as can be.

Get it from Bed Bath and Beyond for $109.99.
4
A modern Danish vessel
Food52
Handmade in Portugal, these ultra-modern ceramic vases from Food52 can liven up any room. They were designed by Nicolai Wiig Hansen in collaboration with MoMa and are beyond chic. Snag yours before it sells out.

Get it from Food52 for $188.
5
A statement chair
Raymour & Flanigan
This retro-inspired chair from Raymour & Flanigan adds a bit of cheeky flair to a space. It features channel pleating, a V-shaped backrest and birch wood legs and couldn't be cuter.

Get it from Raymour & Flanigan for $521.95.
6
A set of sateen pillowcases
Urban Outfitters
Upgrade your bedding to include this set of silky soft, cooling sateen pillowcases from Urban Outfitters. They're made from bamboo that is sourced from FSC-certified sustainable forests, so you can feel good about your purchase. FSC certification is considered the highest designation for materials harvested from ethically sourced, eco-friendly and socially conscious forest managements.

Get them from Urban Outfitters starting at $49.
7
A set of glass vases
Etsy
Add a bit of twinkle to your home with these Nordic-style bubble glass flower vases from Etsy. They're delicate, modern and oh-so-chic.

Get it from AzaleasStore at Etsy starting at $14.30.
8
A floral floor cushion
Society6
How sweet is this very peri dahlia-sprinkled floor pillow from Society6? It adds a comfy, happy and cozy touch to any space, from a kid's bedroom to the living room.

Get it from Simply Chic by 2sweet4words Designs at Society6 for $55.99.
9
A vintage-style lamp
Amazon
This beautiful Tiffany-style stained glass floor lamp adds a lovely retro glow to any room in the home without being overtly ostentatious. It's also a great way to harness some of that granny chic cottage core aesthetic.

Get it from Amazon for $194.99.
10
A set of very peri towels
Amazon
This cheerful eight-piece towel set from Luzia is made of 100% Turkish cotton and includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths.

Get it from Amazon for $54.99.
11
A boho chic rug
Chairish
This Chairish rug leans into those cool violet tones in very peri. It's an investment piece made of naturally dyed cotton yarn by skilled craftsmen in Jaipur that will last for years to come.

Get it from Chairish for $950.
12
A set of cotton napkins
Amazon
Made of pure cotton, these simple napkins will add a burst of color to any tablescape. Save them for special occasions or use them nightly, they're sturdy and machine-washable. It couldn't be more convenient.

Get them from Amazon for $19.99.
13
A geometric table runner
Anthropologie
Created by artisans, this hand-blocked printed natural linen table runner from Anthropologie has a rustic aesthetic that feels warm and low-key.

Get it from Anthropologie for $98.
14
A sweet teapot
Amazon
This classic, British royal style teapot by Sweejar is just as functional as it is a beautiful decor piece. It's a ceramic tea pot with a removable stainless steel infuser, making it perfect for blooming and loose leaf teas.

Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
