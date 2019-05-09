What’s the best way to store wine after opening it? A lot of people seem to have this question, and there’s no shortage of suggestions across the internet. Should it be refrigerated? Is the countertop best? And what if you’ve lost the cork? Aspiring wine connoisseurs need to know.

If you want to make sure you can enjoy that bottle for days to come, you have some options. Not all suggestions require you to buy wine accouterments, but you may consider some accessories to keep things fresh if you’re really trying to keep that bottle at its best for as long as possible.

Many experts suggest you store the open bottle upright, so less surface area of the wine comes in contact with air, and that you try to keep the temperature regulated, meaning in the fridge is better than on the counter. That can be a bit of a space issue for some refrigerators, so the Wine Squirrel Sealing Decanter can be an easy fix.

The crystal decanter comes with an airtight seal that blocks air from hitting the wine, meaning you can store it on its side, if necessary, and its slim size won’t be too obtrusive next to your produce. Bonus: When you’re ready to serve the leftover wine, you already have a nice decanter to place on the table.

The Wine Squirrel Sealing Decanter is currently 20% off its usual price, so you can get it for just $79. Not a bad addition to the kitchen.

