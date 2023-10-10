ShoppingBeautyhomesales

These Things Have Historically Sold Out Quickly On Prime Day

Save on vacuums, viral skin care, smart TVs and other on-sale bestsellers for Prime Big Deal Days before they're gone.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Waterpik-Flosser-Electric-Countertop-Irrigator/dp/B01LXY19XD?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6510d947e4b06340f75fb7c1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Waterpik " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6510d947e4b06340f75fb7c1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Waterpik-Flosser-Electric-Countertop-Irrigator/dp/B01LXY19XD?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6510d947e4b06340f75fb7c1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Waterpik </a>water flosser, iRobot Roomba 692 <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Vacuum-Wi-Fi-Connectivity-Self-Charging-Charcoal/dp/B085D4MFS8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6510d947e4b06340f75fb7c1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="robot vacuum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6510d947e4b06340f75fb7c1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Vacuum-Wi-Fi-Connectivity-Self-Charging-Charcoal/dp/B085D4MFS8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6510d947e4b06340f75fb7c1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">robot vacuum</a> and the Theragun Prime percussive <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Theragun-Prime-Generation-Percussive-Treatment/dp/B086Z6V3S6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6510d947e4b06340f75fb7c1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="massager" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6510d947e4b06340f75fb7c1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Theragun-Prime-Generation-Percussive-Treatment/dp/B086Z6V3S6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6510d947e4b06340f75fb7c1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">massager</a>
Amazon
A Waterpik water flosser, iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum and the Theragun Prime percussive massager

Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed.

After several Prime Days under our belts, we’ve developed a reliable knack for knowing which top sellers go the fastest. And for this round of Prime Big Deal Days, we’re pleased to see that many of these historically bestselling products are making a discounted return for Amazon’s latest fall savings event.

The array of coveted items span from home goods to helpful kitchen gadgets to the latest in tech and even some of the internet’s most beloved skin care products. If you want to get ahead of the shuffle and avoid that dreaded “currently unavailable” stamp on your screen, then shop the list ahead before it’s too late.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Keurig K-Elite coffee maker
When it comes to quickly brewed single-serve coffee, no one does it like Keurig and their K-Elite model has quickly become a fan-favorite. Choose between multiple brew types and strengths, including an iced coffee setting.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $189.99)
2
Amazon
Urevo under-desk treadmill
Getting a cardio boost while working from home is easier than ever with this sleek under-desk treadmill that wheels away neatly after you're done. It has a maximum load of 265 pounds and revs up to almost eight miles an hour. It also automatically tracks your distance and calories burned and you can control the speed with the included remote.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $249.99)
3
Amazon
Casper original sleeping pillow
Supportive, plush and ultra-comfortable, this standard pillow by Casper, a cult-favorite sleep brand, is packed with a microfiber fill. It also has a removable and machine-washable 100% cotton cover made with a breathable percale weave for a cooling sleep.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $65)
4
Amazon
A 10-pack of Swedish dishcloths
These Swedish dishcloths are a beloved eco-conscious alternative to paper towels and are made from super-absorbent cellulose and cotton material that becomes soft to the touch when wet, but gritty enough for scouring when dry. These reusable and biodegradable cloths are completely machine-washable and great for drying dishes and cleaning countertops and more since they are compatible with virtually any surface.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $24.99)
5
Amazon
Molekule Air Pro large-room air purifier
This FDA-cleared purifier doesn't just filter air from particles, dust, smoke and debris. The Molekule Pro can also destroy a host of viruses, bacteria and chemicals through a light-activated filtration process that breaks down pollutants at a molecular level. This model detects and filters air in spaces of up to 1,000 square feet and, through an accompanying app allows you to monitor your air quality and control the purifier’s air flow.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $1,015)
6
Amazon
Shark HE601 large-room air purifier 4
Clear the air of particles, dust, allergens, viruses and smoke with this remote-controlled air purifier that has multiple small fans for a faster and quieter cleaning experience. It claims to capture 99.98% of dust, dander, allergens, smoke and household odors using a true HEPA filter, and can cover an extra-large area of up to 1,000 square feet.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $349.99)
7
Amazon
Shark AI robot vacuum and mop
Using a combination of sonic mopping and powerful suction, this two-in-one robot vacuum scrubs floors up to 100 times per minute to tackle even stuck-on messes. It also uses blasts of air to clear debris from crevices and corners throughout your home. After completing its precision grid cleaning, it automatically returns to its charging dock and can resume where it left off if a recharge is needed mid-job.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $479.99)
8
Amazon
Samsung The Frame QLED smart TV with bezel
Give your streaming shows the television they deserve and upgrade to a Frame television from Samsung. Not only does it provide crystal clear picture and sound, but the thin silhouette and art-displaying function makes it utterly discreet when it's not in use as a TV. It has an anti-reflection matte display and a slim-fit wall mount that is easy to install and looks gorgeous. It's a smart TV, so you can easily stream all your channels and apps, and it even has Alexa built-in. Multiple sizes are on sale.
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $695.98+)
9
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer hair dryer brush
This beloved multi-use hair drying and styling tool boasts a mix of pinned and tufted bristles. It works to detangle and ensure shine with even super thick hair, providing a streamlined process and a picture-ready hairdo every time. It's an affordable way to cut your styling time in half.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $48.88)
10
Amazon
Breville Barista Touch espresso machine
Enjoy a barista-level performance and superior tasting coffee with a touch of button using the new intuitive touch screen display that shows classic coffee beverages as well as your personalized drinks. This full-service machine features valuable integrated elements such as a grinder, tamper, boiler and temperature control, and a steam wand for creating frothy milks.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $1,099.95)
11
Amazon
NuFace mini micro-current device starter kit
This smaller version of the NuFace Trinity packs the same toning power as the full-size using micro-current technologies to visibly contour the face, brighten complexion and slightly reduce the appearance of fine lines and even deeper-set wrinkles.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $220)
12
Amazon
Fullstar vegetable chopper
This BPA-free 4-in-1 chopping tool makes hovering over a cutting board a thing of the past thanks to its versatile collection of attachments, which includes two dicers, a blade for julienning vegetables and more. Each part of this chopper is dishwasher-safe for easy clean up and the basin also doubles as post-chopped veggie storage.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $34.99)
13
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
Enjoy everything this lightweight and convenient Android tablet has to offer, including a long-lasting battery, an S pen and speakers as well as a 10.5-inch screen. It features 32GB of storage to house all of your notes, apps and video content and can be seamlessly synced to all your existing Samsung devices.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $229.99)
14
Amazon
Ninja AF101 air fryer
One of Amazon's bestselling air fryers, the Ninja AF101 features a 4-quart capacity, a temperature range of 100-400 degrees and four versatile cooking programs that allow you to crisp, roast, reheat and dehydrate, all with less oil and in less time than traditional cooking methods.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $129.99)
15
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow vitamin C oil
Sunday Riley, the luxury skin care brand with a cult-like following, is known for using potent infusions of clinically proven ingredients, and its high-ticket product line rarely goes on sale. The brand’s C.E.O. Glow oil contains a nourishing blend of cold-pressed vitamin C, turmeric and evening primrose oil to target premature signs of aging, visibly brighten skin and improve skin texture. The jumbo-sized bottle is on sale, making this a great value!
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $80)
16
Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan mini standing mixer
All the same power and versatility that you can expect from the traditional KitchenAid standing mixer is packed into this lighter and smaller 3.5-quart version. It's compatible with attachments like the dough hook and pasta maker, and features 10 speeds for nearly all your baking, cooking and prepping tasks.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $379.95)
17
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask
Laneige's cult-favorite and intensely moisturizing lip sleeping mask is adored for its cushiony formula and it's the perfect way to smooth parched, flaky lips. It uses a berry mix complex to boost moisture and deliver antioxidant benefits while you sleep, while a blend of shea and seed butters nourishes lips.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $24)
18
Amazon
AeroGarden indoor hydroponic herb garden
This high-performance hydroponic grow system helps to grow herbs indoors all year round. It comes with a six-pod gourmet herb kit to grow greens like mint, Thai basil and thyme and features a control panel that automatically turns the LED lights on and indicates when it's time to add water or plant food.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $164.95)
19
Amazon
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96 Power Repairing essence
Before you run in fear at the thought of massaging snail slime onto your face, know that snail mucin has been a Korean skin care staple for ages due to benefits including increased hydration, improved skin texture and reparative properties. Cosrx's snail essence contains 96% of mucin filtrate that quickly absorbs into the skin and has a famed reputation for improving the overall look and feel of complexions everywhere.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $25)
20
Amazon
Theragun Prime deep tissue massager
Theragun's fourth generation, Bluetooth-connective massage gun offers percussive therapy and pain relief that reaches 16 mm into the muscle. It features advanced sound insulation for an ultra-quiet performance, and you can choose from four attachments and five speeds using the OLED display screen.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $299)
21
Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius water flosser
Considered by many people to be the gold standard in water flossers, the Waterpik Aquarius is a countertop system that features enhanced pressure with 10 cleaning settings and a 360-degree rotating tip that ensures the pressurized water reaches all surfaces of the teeth.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $99.99)
22
Amazon
Nespresso VertuoPlus deluxe coffee and espresso machine
The Nespresso Vertuo quickly and conveniently makes single-serving barista-level beverages like lattes and iced coffees without having to fuss with loose beans or messy grounds. In order to get the best in-cup taste, Vertuo’s precision brewing technology automatically detects the optimal pressure level, temperature and brewing time needed for the type of Nespresso aluminum coffee capsule used.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $249)
23
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum
One of iRobot's most "bang-for-your-buck" robot vacuum options, the Roomba 692 features a sleek design and the same three-stage cleaning system as other models from the brand. It uses a dual multi-surface brush that effectively loosens debris for better suctioning and an additional edge sweeping brush reaches corners, along walls and other hard-to-reach areas. Plus, you can schedule customized cleaning routines or control the vacuum using voice commands or other smart home platforms.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $299.99)
24
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 45 noise canceling headphones
Bose infused their signature high-fidelity sound and powerful noise-canceling technology into these over-the-ear wireless headphones that offer 22 hours of listening per charge. Enjoy customized levels of active noise canceling and a microphone system that allows you to take calls and be heard, even in noisy environments.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $329)
25
Amazon
Chom Chom reusable lint roller
The internet-famous Chom Chom, which has even made it into my own arsenal of favorite pet hair busters, uses a roller that features both a microfiber surface and a rubberized blade to attract and capture hair in the convenient receptacle. You just run it across furniture like you would a regular lint roller, then empty the bin once it's full. Amazon says this is going to be on lightning deal, and may sell out even before then, so you should definitely look out for it!
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $31.95)
26
Amazon
iWalk portable charger with USB-C connection
This portable charging bank delivers lightning fast charging power to most iPhone 15 models. Lightweight and ultra-compact, it also features a digital display so you can keep tabs on how much power it has left.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $39.99)
27
Amazon
LifeStraw personal water filtering straw
This portable filtering straw has stood up to rigorous lab testing protocols for water filters and is a must-have for frequent hikers and campers, too. The micro-filtration membrane removes 99.99% of all waterborne bacteria, parasites and micro-plastics and will provide 4,000 liters of fresh drinking water in its lifespan.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $19.81)
28
Amazon
Jackery Explorer 300 portable power station
With the Jackery 300 portable power station, you can charge important electronic devices like phones and tablets on the go or during a power outage. It uses a completely silent rechargeable lithium battery or it can be charged with Jackery solar panels (sold separately).
Get deal at Amazon (originally $279)
29
Amazon
iRobot Roomba j6+ self-emptying and smart-mapping vacuum
This Roomba by iRobot is ideal for pet hair, features a longer battery life than other models and has a bagless and automatic self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days' worth of debris. It has 10 times the power-lifting suction of the brand's previous models and a three-stage cleaning system for a more effective performance. The programmable robot intelligently maps your home, detects dirtier areas, and uses integrated sensors to help the Roomba identify and seamlessly navigate around furniture, cords and pet waste messes.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $799.99)
30
Amazon
Bissell Little Green portable carpet and upholstery cleaner (28% off)
Possibly one of the most adored Bissell products on the market, this portable and multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner effectively removes tough stains through a combination of suction and spraying power. While it doesn't handle pet hair removal like some of the other items in this list, it can help you get rid of that sticky grossness sometimes left by hairballs (and it definitely addresses so many other pet messes — you know the ones). The scrubbing stain tool has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort.
$89 at Amazon (originally $123.59)

Before You Go

Smart Sheep wool dryer balls

I Am An Owner A Shedding Cat, Here Are All The Pet-Hair Goods Worth Grabbing For Prime Day

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE