Amazon

Chom Chom reusable lint roller

The internet-famous Chom Chom, which has even made it into my own arsenal of favorite pet hair busters, uses a roller that features both a microfiber surface and a rubberized blade to attract and capture hair in the convenient receptacle. You just run it across furniture like you would a regular lint roller, then empty the bin once it's full. Amazon says this is going to be on lightning deal, and may sell out even before then, so you should definitely look out for it!