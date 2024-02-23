Saddle up, because Beyoncé is taking us on a journey that many have never experienced. And since we’ll ride anywhere with the queen, off to the country we go. If you recall, during Bey’s “Lemonade” era, the award-winning artist gave us a taste of her country music prowess with “Daddy Lessons” — and now she’s giving us the whole package.
“Texas Hold ’Em,” one of two new singles that Bey released during the Super Bowl, just became No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart — making her the first Black female artist to reach the top. I, for one, cannot wait to explore the entire album when it drops and casually puts the entire genre in a chokehold. Lest we forget, country music has been Black music all along.
The whole internet, by the way, is rejoicing the best they know how: by slipping on their cowboy boots and breaking into a line-dance routine. As a rhythmically inclined person myself, I think an official dance would’ve been nice so we could all learn it together — but it appears that everyone wants to add their own flavor to it. And who I am to deny some seasoning?
And so, both experienced and first-time line dancers have taken social media by storm. If we can’t decide on choreography together, we might as well tip our hats to the best routines out there. Here are some of our favorites.
No one said this dance needed to be a beginner-friendly, so fitness instructor Coach Nique, a.k.a. @fenixxfitness, brought that Houston heat with this choreography on TikTok. If you’re feeling adventurous, this one is right up your alley.
Everyone of a certain age loses their mind when they hear this classic beat drop. And dance instructor @swaywithsamone knew this mashup would stir the masses.
Meanwhile, @matt8mccall and @dexrated gave us life in the comments.
This choreography is for those looking to dabble in line dance for the first time, courtesy of @bigbleuuuuu.
Another great dance instructor, Gabriel Sanchez, is out here doing God’s work. And @freestyledf has a more advanced version on his Instagram page too, just in case you feel like putting your muscles through their paces.