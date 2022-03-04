Biden May Extend Pause On Student Loan Payments Again: Top Aide

President Joe Biden is considering extending the pause on federal student loan payments past its current May 1 deadline, according to White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

“The president is going to look at what we should do on student debt before the pause expires, or he’ll extend the pause,” Klain told the podcast Pod Save America in an interview that went up on Thursday.

Advertisement

Klain said the administration would make a decision about using executive action to cancel any amount of student debt per borrower “before the payments resume.”

Around 40 million Americans hold a told of $1.7 trillion in student loan debt, according to Politico.

Democratic lawmakers have been urging the president to cancel student debt, with dozens of members of Congress writing to the president earlier this year saying he should use his executive powers to eliminate $50,000 in student debt per borrower.

These are unconscionable choices.



Folks like Alison and so many across the country should never have to choose between making a student loan payment or meeting their basic needs.



We must #CancelStudentDebt before payments resume on May 1. https://t.co/3940sBU663 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) March 4, 2022

Student loan payments were paused in March 2020 as part of the pandemic-related CARES Act, and were extended by both the Trump and Biden administrations.

Advertisement

Lawmakers have criticized the Biden administration because the Department of Education has not released a memo — which it reportedly has had since April 2021 — detailing the president’s legal authority to cancel federal student loan debt.

Biden previously indicated that he was “unlikely” to eliminate $50,000 in student loan debt per person. During his presidential campaign, he said he supported passing legislation forgiving $10,000 of debt per person.