U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a virtual meeting about mineral supply chains and clean energy manufacturing in the South Court Auditorium of the White House complex February 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer via Getty Images

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The White House is expected to announce Wednesday that President Joe Biden is allowing sanctions to move forward against the company that built the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and against the company’s CEO.

The announcement is expected to come later in the day, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter before the decision was made public and who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A sign reading "Nord Stream 2 Committed. Reliable. Safe." hangs above a painted map at an information point on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Lubmin industrial park. Against the backdrop of the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict, the German government is halting the approval process for the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline until further notice. Photo by Stefan Sauer/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

Germany said Tuesday that it was indefinitely suspending the project, after Biden charged that Russia President Vladimir Putin had launched “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine” by sending troops into two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

The pipeline is completed but had not yet begun operating.