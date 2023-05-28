Billie Eilish is slamming “bozos” who leave unsavory comments on her Instagram about her fashion choices.

The Grammy-winning singer hit social media over the weekend to clap back at people who called her a “sellout” for switching up her style to a more feminine look, BuzzFeed reported.

Advertisement

“Letter to some comments i be seeing sometimes … ” she began the message on her Instagram Story, which is no longer available.

“I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i’d be hotter if i acted like a woman,” she recounted.

Over the years, Eilish, who became known for playing by her own fashion rules, has been seen sporting everything from purple space buns to bleach blond pinup looks.

She continued, “and now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout ... and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest bla blah… you guys are true idiots. LOL. i can be BOTH you fucking bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST!”

Advertisement

Billie Eilish sporting her green tresses. ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images

“FUN FACT! did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right?? believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things,” Eilish wrote. “Also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!! omg?! insane right? who knew??”

“Suck my absolute cock and balls you women hating ass weirdos,” the “Happier Than Ever” artist said in conclusion.

Back in December, the crooner got candid with NME about how sticking to the same style for so long “haunted” her, so she switched it up because she wanted to “have range and to feel desirable, and to feel feminine and masculine.”

Eilish — who first hit the music scene with her signature green tresses and loose-fitting outfits — also told The Sunday Times last June that only being known for her baggy clothes was “driving me mad.”

Advertisement

She also addressed naysayers three years before in a Calvin Klein campaign, sharing that she wears baggy clothes because she never “want[s] the world to know everything about me.”

“I mean, that’s why I wear big baggy clothes: Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what was underneath,” she said in a video for the brand.

Eilish’s recent Instagram comments aren’t the first time the star has had to defend herself against haters and their unsolicited opinions about her style.

Billie Eilish attends the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, 2023, in New York City. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23 via Getty Images

When the “Ocean Eyes” singer outraged fans after appearing in a lingerie-clad British Vogue cover in June 2021, she dished out a word of advice to anyone dealing with backlash.

Advertisement