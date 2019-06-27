Woman Gives Birth At Pink Concert, Names Baby Girl After Singer

Paul Kane via Getty Images Pink performs on stage at Perth Arena in July 2018 in Perth, Australia.

A fan at a recent Pink concert got the party started earlier than expected when she went into labor during the show.

With the help of two on-site medics, Denise Jones, 32, welcomed a baby girl while the singer was performing in England at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on Tuesday night. The mother has since named her newborn daughter Dolly Pink in tribute to the singer.

Jones reportedly went into labor as the concert kicked off with the high-flying opening number “Let’s Get This Party Started.”

Thankfully, medics John Matthews and Dani Berg were spurred into action after receiving a call about a woman in labor, and they navigated through thousands of fans across the stadium to treat her.

“When we reached her, it was quite clear the patient was heavily pregnant and showing signs of being in labor,” Matthews told The Liverpool Echo, explaining that they moved the woman out of the crowd and into the first aid room.

“We continued to assess her and established she was going to have to deliver the baby in the stadium as there was not enough time to get her to hospital,” he continued.

Jones delivered the baby “all naturally” and without “pain relief,” as there was no equipment or supplies in the makeshift delivery room.

“It took less than five minutes,” Matthews added. “We didn’t have time to get concerned or worried, we just had to crack on and get on with it.”

Luckily, the birth was without complications and Jones welcomed her daughter weighing 6 pounds, 4.5 ounces. Both the mother and the newborn are doing well.

The baby’s original name was Dolly Louise, but given the circumstances, Jones thought a change was in order.

“I’m still massively in shock, just a bit gutted I missed the concert,” the new mom joked. “But I couldn’t be any happier right now! The plan was to call her Dolly Louise but since she was born in the concert we’ve changed it to Dolly Pink.”

And now the singer herself has given the newborn her stamp of approval, sharing a screenshot of an article about the birth.

“Dolly Pink wanted to get the party started 🤘🏽❤️🤘🏽,” Pink wrote on Instagram.