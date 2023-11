27 Things To Buy On Black Friday That'll Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

A sleek LED alarm clock for 44% off list price

Plus, it has two USB outlets, which means you can use it to charge your phone (and AirPods) while you sleep."This is what I have been looking for.Set up was easy and to get it to my perfect setting took me about two to three days of readjusting. I started with the automatic dim and changed it to have the display bright from 7 a.m. to midnight. When I wake up in the middle of the night, it's dimmed so it doesn't hurt my eyes. Instructions were a little tough, but I managed. Definitely recommend this clock to everybody." — Joshy S