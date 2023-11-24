27 Things To Buy On Black Friday That'll Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

Popular items from this list:
A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for 42% off list price
Promising review:
"I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets.
The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!
" — Sheree Chrestman
A 55-inch Samsung Frame TV for 55% off list price
Promising review:
"After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the TV in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This tv is well worth the money." — Lindsey
A pre-lit Christmas tree for up to 54% off list price
The 9-foot option is on sale today. Many sizes are available.
A fresh 6-piece towel set for 58% off list price
What's included: Two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.
A statement floor mirror for 47% off list price
Promising review:
"The quality of this mirror is above expectations. It's sturdy and the mirror aspect is great (no distortion like so many other free standing or changeable mirrors). It's exactly what I was looking for to give a better view when getting ready! 100% recommend. Esp when on discount (like I got lucky with)." — Sandy
A mix-and-match Piglet in Bed linen set for 25% off list price
Available in sizes twin–king/Cal king and in 34 colors/designs.
A versatile Our Place Always Pan for up to $55 off list price
Our Place is a WOC-founded brand.Promising review
: "This pan is EVERYTHING! I went from making pasta in the basket to steaming broccoli in it and then finishing my meal in there.
Then I forgot about cleaning it because I’m lazy and the nonstick cleaned up so easily. The sponge they include is incredible, I do all my dishes with it now. Also, it looks really cute sitting on my stove all day." — Darby S.
A 36-inch square LED bathroom mirror for up to 32% off list price
The mirror has two built-in LED strips and you can press the button to customize the color temperature. It’s available in 63 sizes/shapes.
A pair of cantilevered dining room chairs for 25% off list price
They’re available in four colors.
A Ruggable area rug for 25% off list price
It’s available in nine sizes and two colors.
A KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer for $200 off list price
Promising review:
"So happy I finally bought this, easy to use and cleanup is a snap." — LME
A customizable Letterfolk tile mat for 30% off list price
Letterfolk
is a Utah-based, couple-run small biz owned by Joanna and Johnny Galbraith. Their sturdy mats come with 150 interchangeable tiles.
A "sink down" Floyd sectional for 30% off list price
This memory-foam sectional is available in seven configurations and 15 colors.
A book-shaped flower vase for 48% off list price
Check out a TikTok of the book vase
in action.Promising review
: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." — kayla
Great Jones' The Starting Lineup — a Dutch oven, frying pan, and sheet pan — for $90 off list price
It’s available in four colors.
A fluffy down comforter from Brooklinen for 25% off list price
It’s vailable in sizes twin/twin XL–king/Cali king and in three weights.
A set of funky serving utensils for 25% off list price
Enter the code VERYMERRY25 at checkout.
An incredibly practical and luxurious faux fur throw blanket for 30% off list price
Promising review:
"I bought three of these as they are silky soft and super high quality. Thick and luxurious with a velvet backing. Colors are luscious. I have two in the light gray and one in a deep blue. Buy one already! You deserve it." — azuremountain
A sleek LED alarm clock for 44% off list price
Plus, it has two USB outlets, which means you can use it to charge your phone (and AirPods) while you sleep.Promising review:
"This is what I have been looking for. I had seen this clock on TikTok many times and decided to bite the bullet.
Set up was easy and to get it to my perfect setting took me about two to three days of readjusting. I started with the automatic dim and changed it to have the display bright from 7 a.m. to midnight. When I wake up in the middle of the night, it's dimmed so it doesn't hurt my eyes. Instructions were a little tough, but I managed. Definitely recommend this clock to everybody." — Joshy S
A stoneware planter for 62% off list price
It’s available in three colors.
A stunning glass dish that's 20% off list price
Use promo code CYBER
at checkout and save 30% off orders of $200+.Promising review:
"Do you need another tchotchke? Yes. So adorable on my bathroom counter for the daily jewelry." — Kayna L.
A platform bed for 69% off list price
Promising review:
"I am absolutely obsessed with this bed frame!! It was so easy to put together and is super sturdy!! Adds so much storage for big and bulky items." — Amanda
Blackout roller shades for 50% off list price
Promising review
: "I bought this in white, hoping to block the light enough to have my computer screen facing the window visible. I like facing out while working on the computer all day, and this is the perfect solution. I installed it behind the regular pretty fabric blinds and only pull it down when I need to block the sun — which is every morning! Great solution!" — Nan A
A soft muslin blanket for 25% off list price
Use promo code BF25OFF
at checkout.
Shyla Smith — a mother of two boys, a full-time attorney, and the founder of Muslin Comfort — set out to create the perfect
muslin blanket for adults after struggling to find one on the market.Promising review:
"We are so happy with the 365 Blanket we bought! The gray color is soothing; the soft feel is perfect as we glide into sleep each evening; the weight is perfect — an all-season addition to our bedroom!
The length is longer than we expected. This is not necessarily a bad thing. We are so used to blankets that aren't long enough, so it is just something we are getting used to. Amazing purchase — thank you so much!" — Amy A.
A 16-piece bathroom storage set for 50% off list price
Promising review
: "This is literally one of the best investments I have ever made. Everything fits so perfectly in each other. Such a space saver, aesthetically pleasing, and everything is very clearly visible. I am so in love that I am ordering a second set." — Cassandra Lynn
A Courant catchall with a built-in charger for 25% off list price
Promising review:
"I ordered this for my husband and was a little hesitant at the price, but once we received it, I was impressed with the quality and the sleek design. He absolutely loves it and has already bought a second one for his office." — Marissa S.
A luxe duvet cover with tailored navy blue borders for 20% off list price
Use code YAY23
at checkout.Crane & Canopy
is a small, direct-to-consumer bedding brand that focuses on frustration-free designs! This set includes two matching shams and I'd be remiss not to mention that the duvet has a hidden zipper closure so you don't have to worry about re-buttoning it every morning!
That is my absolute favorite part.