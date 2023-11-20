Amazon

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi plugs (30% off list price)

These handy and surprisingly affordable Kasa smart plugs are a favorite among HuffPost editors. They allow users to turn home electronics on and off from anywhere, so you'll never have to worry about accidentally leaving your air fryer on (or waste money on your electric bill).



An added perk? By being able to turn lights off and on while you're gone, you can make it look like someone is home even while they're on vacation.