The Best Black Friday Kitchen And Cookware Deals

Save on essentials for your kitchen, including air fryers, espresso machines and cookware, while these Black Friday deals last.
Shopping Writer, HuffPost

A <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=76897&afftrack=6556823fe4b0e47670137b0b&urllink=materialkitchen.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-copper-set" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Material copper cookware set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6556823fe4b0e47670137b0b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=76897&afftrack=6556823fe4b0e47670137b0b&urllink=materialkitchen.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-copper-set" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Material copper cookware set</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Stasher-Container-Microwave-Dishwasher-Leak-free/dp/B0CGJLWM71?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=6556823fe4b0e47670137b0b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="reusable Stasher silicone storage bags" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6556823fe4b0e47670137b0b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Stasher-Container-Microwave-Dishwasher-Leak-free/dp/B0CGJLWM71?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=6556823fe4b0e47670137b0b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">reusable Stasher silicone storage bags</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BXX69K4?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=6556823fe4b0e47670137b0b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ninja XL air fryer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6556823fe4b0e47670137b0b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BXX69K4?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=6556823fe4b0e47670137b0b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Ninja XL air fryer</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01I0I8YCE?th=1&tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=6556823fe4b0e47670137b0b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wine glasses from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6556823fe4b0e47670137b0b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01I0I8YCE?th=1&tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=6556823fe4b0e47670137b0b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">wine glasses from Amazon</a>.
Whether you’re a seasoned cook or simply are looking for kitchen deals this Black Friday, you’re in luck. There are some seriously compelling discounts across the web for Cyber Week that are sure to elevate your mealtimes, from premium copper cookware to impressive air fryers and cute-as-a-button plating.

We’ve combed through too many deals to count in order to find the absolute best kitchen and cookware discounts going on right now. (Unless otherwise noted, all the deals listed ahead are valid through Nov. 27 or while supplies last. We’ll be adding more deals as they go live around Black Friday, so check back!) Read on for our top picks, including a set of Italian-crafted wine glasses and a bestselling electric can opener developed to help folks with arthritis.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A Ninja XL air fryer (33% off list price)
This impressive air fryer is the one to grab, with reviewers calling it one of the best investments they've ever made for their kitchen. It allows you to crisp, roast, reheat and dehydrate, all with less oil and in less time than traditional cooking methods for juicy, quick meals. It also works as a toaster oven so you can perfect your pizza bagel game! And it can serve as an extra oven as you prep your Thanksgiving meal.
$199 at Amazon (regularly $299)
2
Amazon
A bestselling electric can opener (40% off list price)
This can opener was created specifically to help a family member who was having a difficult time in the kitchen due to arthritis in her hands. It's designed to automatically open cans completely hands-free, with two taps of a button, leaving can edges smooth and free of sharp edges. Reviewers with arthritis and difficulties gripping especially love this, calling it a "gem." It requires four AA batteries.
$20.99 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)
3
Material
Material (up to 25% off list price)
Through Nov. 28, Material is offering up to 25% off all their kitchen essentials, including this copper cookware set that reviewers called "remarkable." It includes a sauté pan, 3-quar sauce pot and a coated pan all made with a copper core to help deliver fast, even heating. They're also oven- and dishwasher-safe (and nonstick, of course).
Copper set: $280 at Material (regularly $350)Shop the sale at Material
4
Amazon
An electric salt and pepper grinder set (69% off list price)
This electric set will grind your salt and pepper for you, ensuring your spices are extra fresh and tasty — and relieving you of having to tediously grind by hand. It charges using a USB cable, which is included. This discount runs through Nov. 26.
$24.98 at Amazon (regularly $49.99)
5
Amazon
A set of four Italian wine glasses (44% off list price)
These stylish, steeply discounted 15-oz. wine glasses were crafted in Italy through a laser cutting technique (!). They're sure to add some elegance to your meals but are dishwasher-safe for an easy cleanup. Take advantage of this price through Nov. 26.
$27.99 at Amazon (typically $37.99)
6
Bruvi
Bruvi coffee brewer bundle (50% off)
Coffee lovers can score 50% off this Bruvi Bundle with code FRIYAY150. The versatile single-serve Bruvi machine makes coffee, espresso and cold brew through a unique brewing system that promises no cross-contamination for a tastier (and more hygienic) cup of joe. The bundle also includes 20 bio-degradable coffee pods, a water filter kit and more.
$198 at Bruvi (regularly $348)
7
Simple Human
A Simple Human steel compost caddy (30% off)
Score 30% off an assortment of Simple Human's bestselling kitchen and home essentials. I'm partial to this modern compost caddy that helps trap odor while helping you efficiently gather your compost scraps.
Compost caddy: $35 at Simple Human (regularly $50)Shop the sale at Simple Human
8
Amazon
Kasa Smart Wi-Fi plugs (30% off list price)
These handy and surprisingly affordable Kasa smart plugs are a favorite among HuffPost editors. They allow users to turn home electronics on and off from anywhere, so you'll never have to worry about accidentally leaving your air fryer on (or waste money on your electric bill).

An added perk? By being able to turn lights off and on while you're gone, you can make it look like someone is home even while they're on vacation.
$6.99 at Amazon (regularly $9.99)

