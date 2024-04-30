This Box Office Bomb Is The Top Movie On Hulu Right Now

“Blacklight” is currently the most popular movie on Hulu, according to the platform’s public ranking system.
The 2022 action thriller stars Liam Neeson as an FBI fixer who gets embroiled in a political conspiracy. The cast also includes Emmy Raver-Lampman, Taylor John Smith and Aidan Quinn.
Released in February 2022, “Blacklight” was panned by critics and earned only $16 million against its $43 million budget. Still, it seems to be reaching new audiences in the streaming world.
Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Netflix, Max, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.
“Anyone But You” is the most popular movie on Netflix right now. The 2023 rom-com premiered in theaters on Dec. 11 to much commercial success but mixed reviews from critics.
Loosely based on Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing,” the film stars Sydney Sweeney as newly single woman who unexpectedly reunites with a guy from her past (played by Glen Powell) while attending her friend’s wedding in Australia.
The top movie on Max at the moment is “Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One.”
The animated superhero film focuses on the titular DC Comics team is the eighth installment in the Tomorrowverse franchise. First released on Jan. 9, the movie is likely trending again following the premiere of “Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two” on April 23.
“Sherlock Homes” is currently trending on Apple TV+.
Directed by Guy Ritchie, this 2009 take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective stars Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role and Jude Law as his righthand man Watson. “Sherlock Holmes” was a commercial and critical success, earning two Academy Award nomintions for Best Original Score and Best Art Direction.
After premiering at South by Southwest on March 14, “Música” joined Amazon Prime Video on April 4.
Rudy Mancuso directs and stars alongside Camila Mendes in this coming-of-age rom-com. The story revolves around a young man with synesthesia as he approaches his college graduation and grapples with romance, family pressure and the uncertainty of the future.