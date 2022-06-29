Travis Barker Hospitalized With Pancreatitis: Reports

Travis Barker has reportedly been diagnosed with pancreatitis after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital by ambulance on Tuesday.
Sources told People and Entertainment Tonight that the Blink-182 drummer got the diagnosis after seeking medical treatment for abdominal pain.
The 46-year-old musician’s pain was so severe that he had to be wheeled into the hospital on a stretcher. He was accompanied by his new bride, Kourtney Kardashian, who reportedly hasn’t left his side.
Pancreatitis occurs when the pancreas are inflamed. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting and intense stomach pain.
Doctors told TMZ they believe the Barker’s condition was exacerbated by a recent colonoscopy.
Barker’s treatment plan is focused on pain management while doctors determining his condition via a battery of tests and a modified diet, according to People.