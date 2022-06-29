Entertainment

Travis Barker Hospitalized With Pancreatitis: Reports

The Blink-182 drummer's new bride, Kourtney Kardashian, reportedly hasn't left his side.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Travis Barker has reportedly been diagnosed with pancreatitis after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital by ambulance on Tuesday.

Sources told People and Entertainment Tonight that the Blink-182 drummer got the diagnosis after seeking medical treatment for abdominal pain.

Travis Barker was hospitalized after complaining of severe abdominal pain.
Travis Barker was hospitalized after complaining of severe abdominal pain.
Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

The 46-year-old musician’s pain was so severe that he had to be wheeled into the hospital on a stretcher. He was accompanied by his new bride, Kourtney Kardashian, who reportedly hasn’t left his side.

Pancreatitis occurs when the pancreas are inflamed. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting and intense stomach pain.

Doctors told TMZ they believe the Barker’s condition was exacerbated by a recent colonoscopy.

Barker’s treatment plan is focused on pain management while doctors determining his condition via a battery of tests and a modified diet, according to People.

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

travis barker

Popular in the Community