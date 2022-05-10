Bobby Moynihan Says Danny DeVito 'Attacked' Him At A Party -- And It Was Cool

Bobby Moynihan earned some attention a few years back for impersonating Danny DeVito on “Saturday Night Live” ― most memorably, it turns out, from the “Batman Returns” actor himself. (Watch the video below.)

Moynihan recalled on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Monday that he took two high school friends to a party after one of his “SNL” sendups of DeVito.

As he was walking past a car, Moynihan remembered being yanked by the neck and thinking he was under assault.

It was actually DeVito himself, who demanded, “You think it’s funny playing me?”

But DeVito immediately let go and lightened up, saying “I love ya, kid,” Moynihan recollected.

Moynihan, now a regular on NBC’s “Mr. Mayor,” couldn’t have been more pleased to be ambushed by the “Taxi” great.

“I just got attacked by Danny DeVito in front of my high school buddies,” he said to Meyers. “I’ve made it.”

