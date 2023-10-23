This British Crime Thriller Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“Bodies” is currently the second most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This British crime thriller is based on a series of graphic novels by Si Spencer. Like its source material, the show consists of eight parts, and all were released on Oct. 19.

Advertisement

Shira Haas of “Unorthodox” fame stars in “Bodies” along with English actors Stephen Graham, Amaka Okafor and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd. The show revolves around London detectives in different time periods as they investigate the same murder.

Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Max and Disney+. And if you want to stay informed about all things streaming, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Advertisement

“The Office” showrunner Greg Daniels is the creator of the Amazon sci-fi comedy series “Upload,” which returned for its third season on Oct. 20.

Starring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo, the show is set in a future world in which humans can “upload” their consciousness into a virtual afterlife. The plot revolves around a young computer programmer who dies prematurely and forges a bond with his living afterlife handler.

“Living for the Dead” is a new paranormal reality series co-created by actor Kristen Stewart. The show premiered on Hulu on Oct. 18 and follows a group of five queer paranormal experts as they travel to haunted places across the U.S.

All eight episodes were released at once, perfectly timed for “spooky season.”

Advertisement

The animated sci-fi series “Scavengers Reign” debuted on Max on Oct. 19 with the release of the first three of 12 episodes.

Featuring the voices of Alia Shawkat and Wunmi Mosaku, the show tells the story of spacecraft crew who find themselves stranded on a strange planet and must learn to survive.

Mosaku also appears in “Loki,” which returned for Season Two on Oct. 5, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe series streams on Disney+ and follows the titular comic book character, the god of mischief (played by Tom Hiddleston).

Advertisement