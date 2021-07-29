Boris Johnson Loses Battle With Umbrella And Prince Charles Is Amused

When it comes to dealing with umbrellas, Boris Johnson is all wet.
The British prime minister proved that Wednesday at the unveiling of a memorial to police officers who have died in the line of duty, Reuters reported.
The event ― which Prince Charles also attended ― was supposed to be somber, but the umbrella Johnson attempted to open during the occasion turned inside-out.
As the video shows, Prince Charles was quite amused to see the prime minister appear to mimic the inept British comic character Mr. Bean.
Twitter users were also amused....
One TV host even offered advice to Johnson, should he ever choose to open an umbrella again.
Johnson has struggled with other inanimate objects in the past.
In February, he struggled to put on a protective glove during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination center in Wales and joked, “I feel like O.J. Simpson.”