Boris Johnson Loses Battle With Umbrella And Prince Charles Is Amused

CHRISTOPHER FURLONG via Getty Images British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to open his umbrella next to Prince Charles at the dedication ceremony of the new national U.K. Police Memorial on July 28, 2021.

When it comes to dealing with umbrellas, Boris Johnson is all wet.

The British prime minister proved that Wednesday at the unveiling of a memorial to police officers who have died in the line of duty, Reuters reported.

The event ― which Prince Charles also attended ― was supposed to be somber, but the umbrella Johnson attempted to open during the occasion turned inside-out.

Boris Johnson struggles with an umbrella, much to the amusement of the Prince of Wales and Home Secretary Priti Patel.



The Prime Minister was attending a dedication ceremony of the UK Police Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.#5News pic.twitter.com/dKsJ8E3ZnS — Channel 5 News (@5_News) July 28, 2021

As the video shows, Prince Charles was quite amused to see the prime minister appear to mimic the inept British comic character Mr. Bean.

Twitter users were also amused....

The biggest task Boris Johnson faces today: learning how to effectively use an umbrella. pic.twitter.com/3d6KYsKtrh — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) July 27, 2021

Years ago, Michael Portillo advised Boris Johnson: "Boris, you have to choose: politics or comedy - not both."



Seems that advice was wrong https://t.co/DNlyMmL9ge — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 29, 2021

Boris Johnson must’ve taken umbrella lessons from Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/0UozkE8vmO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2021

This guy cannot be the prime minister of the UK 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BOkXkRG7gn — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) July 29, 2021

One TV host even offered advice to Johnson, should he ever choose to open an umbrella again.

Does Boris Johnson know how to use an umbrella?@theJeremyVine has this advice for the Prime Minister, after Boris was seen struggling with using an umbrella on multiple occasions.



But was it all an act?@bonsuman | @Sherelle_E_J | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/rA31bDIL62 — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) July 29, 2021

Johnson has struggled with other inanimate objects in the past.

In February, he struggled to put on a protective glove during a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination center in Wales and joked, “I feel like O.J. Simpson.”