‘Extreme Weight Loss’ Star Brandi Mallory’s Cause of Death Revealed

The former reality show contestant died at the age of 40.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Brandi Mallory, who appeared on ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss” reality series, died last month aged 40 from complications of obesity, according to a Fulton County Medical Examiner report obtained by multiple media outlets on Tuesday.

Mallory, a makeup artist, was found unresponsive inside her car in a mall parking lot in the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain on Nov. 9.

Her manner of death was “natural” with “no evidence of significant recent injury” or signs of foul play, per the examiner.

Traces of cannabis and alcohol were detected in her system but did not lead to her death, the report added.

Brandi Mallory and Chris Powell on the "Extreme Weight Loss" show.
Brandi Mallory and Chris Powell on the "Extreme Weight Loss" show.
Rick Rowell via Getty Images

Mallory appeared on the fourth season of the Chris Powell-hosted ABC show in 2014, during which she dropped more than 150 pounds.

She said she was inspired to lose weight following the death of a 29-year-old sorority sister from a heart attack.

In 2017, she went viral with a video of herself dancing to a sped-up version of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

