Brian Kilmeade Gets Mad At Bob Costas Over His Evisceration Of Trump

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade fumed Monday over Bob Costas’ weekend takedown of Donald Trump on CNN. (Watch the video below.)
Costas, a sports broadcasting giant and CNN contributor, called the former president “the most disgraceful figure in modern presidential history” and said his supporters are in a “toxic cult” while appearing on CNN’s “Smerconish” Saturday.
“He is by far the most disgraceful figure in modern presidential history,” Costas said to host Michael Smerconish. “He’s only become more disgraceful since 2016 and since 2020. He is a bubbling cauldron of loathsome traits.”
“You have to be in the throes of some sort of toxic delusion and in a toxic cult to believe that Donald Trump has ever been in any sense emotionally, psychologically, intellectually or ethically fit to be president,” he added.
During an appearance on Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus,” host Harris Faulkner asked Kilmeade about Costas’ comments. At first, Kilmeade praised Costas for being the “best sportscaster in the country” so early in his career. Then, Kilmeade let loose.
“It’s so shallow of him to think that you can have your feelings and put down 74 million people along the way,” Kilmeade said, referring to Trump’s losing vote tally in 2020.
“There are people loyal to [Trump] for reasons they should be respected for and analyzed,” he added.
Costas’ pointed putdowns of Trump and his disciples angered other Fox News personalities as well.
“So, from sports to saying that Trump supporters are a cult … It was a deplorable moment for him,” contributor Katie Pavlich said on “The Big Weekend Show” Saturday.