What's Hot

10 Items Pediatricians Always Pack In Their Suitcase For Their Kids

I Was So Excited To Watch 'Beef' — But David Choe Ruined It For Me

President Joe Biden Announces Reelection Bid

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Desi Lydic Reveals Why She’s Nervous About Tucker Carlson

A Day In The Life Of Broadway’s Tony D’Alelio, Where Dance And Queer Identity Meet

Jury Selection Set To Start In Rape Lawsuit Against Trump

Tucker Carlson And Don Lemon Lawyer Up — And It's The Same Guy

Donald Trump Responds To Tucker Carlson's Departure From Fox News

James Corden Jabs Tucker Carlson With A Prediction For What's Next

Jimmy Kimmel Shreds 'Despicable Mother Tucker' Carlson With Blasts From The Past

Seth Meyers Spots Most 'Poetic' Thing About Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Departure

James Corden Reveals Unaired Adele Prank That Went Awry In Tearful ‘Carpool Karaoke’

EntertainmentFox Newstucker carlsonbrian kilmeade

Brian Kilmeade Delivers Frosty Sendoff To Tucker Carlson In His Time Slot

Kilmeade, the first to fill in for the departed Fox News prime-time star, gave him terse acknowledgment.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Brian Kilmeade took the time slot of departed Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday, paying respects to his colleague in a rather chilly 10 seconds. (Watch the video below.)

“As you probably have heard, Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” Kilmeade said. “I wish Tucker the best. I’m great friends with Tucker and always will be.”

And so began the post-Tucker era at the right-wing news cable network, which stunned the media world by announcing that its hate-mongering prime-time star was leaving. Carlson was reportedly told he was being let go just 10 minutes before the public announcement.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the network said in a statement. The company didn’t specify the reasons.

Kilmeade will be the first of rotating guest hosts on the renamed “Fox News Tonight” now that “Tucker Carlson Tonight” is no longer. Fox News said it will decide on a permanent host later.

The “Fox & Friends” co-host’s innocuous announcement that he would be first up in Carlson’s former prime-time slot earned him an angry response from some Carlson loyalists.

“You don’t tell it like Tucker,” one tweeter wrote.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community