Pop star Britney Spears finally had her say Tuesday as the public conversation around the new documentary about her life intensified.

“Framing Britney Spears” examines, in part, the control that her father Jamie Spears has over her and whether his court-ordered conservatorship is warranted.

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!!” Spears wrote on Twitter. “We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens!!”

Spears, whose career has stalled under the arrangement, also posted a 2018 performance of her 2003 hit “Toxic” and appeared to address concerns over her mental health.

“I’ll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!” she wrote.

Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, earlier in the day called Jamie Spears a “total dick” who’s trying to control the couple’s relationship.

“The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears” premiered on FX and Hulu last week.