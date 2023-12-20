Britney Spears is recalling the shocking time her home gym went up in flames.
On Monday, the pop star posted on Instagram about the incident that happened three years ago.
“Reflecting back remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020,” Spears captioned the post alongside a photo of the aftermath in her Los Angeles mansion basement. In the snapshot, an array of burnt workout equipment is seen layered in ash.
Back in April 2020, Spears explained in an Instagram post that the frightening ordeal happened after she lit some candles.
“It was an accident …. but yes …. I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames [fire emojis] BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt,” Spears, now 42, said.
She added: “Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways.”
This isn’t the first time the “Toxic” crooner has faced trouble at the hands of candles.
E! News reported back in 2002 that Spears almost set an apartment on fire while vacationing in New York City after she accidentally left a candle lit and unattended during a shopping trip.
“Spears’ mother reveals that Britney’s candle fetish sparked an earlier fire in the family’s Louisiana home,” the outlet said at the time. “Lynne Spears says her famous kid somehow set her bathroom aflame with a misplaced candle.”
Spears has been at the forefront of headlines in recent weeks after releasing her bombshell memoir, “The Woman in Me,” in October.
The book, which chronicles the star’s rise to fame, caused a stir after Spears made several claims, including that her ex, Justin Timberlake, forced her to get an abortion after she became pregnant with his baby.