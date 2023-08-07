MLB Star Reunites Lost 7-Year-Old Boy With His Family

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies came to the assistance of a lost 7-year-old boy this weekend. Tim Nwachukwu via Getty Images

Over the course of five smash seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Bryce Harper has been branded “The Showman” by his teammates. This week, however, it’s his actions outside of the game that are winning praise.

On Saturday, the MLB player came to the assistance of a 7-year-old boy named Caleb, who had become separated from his family during that night’s Phillies game against the Kansas City Royals.

Footage captured by NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter Taryn Hatcher shows Harper comforting a teary Caleb at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park and asking him where his two brothers might be.

In a follow-up post, Hatcher confirmed that Caleb was successfully reunited with his brothers and his grandmother, Diane.

Harper, who is a father of two, happily joined the young trio for a photo.

He also helped the Phillies in their 9-6 triumph over the Royals Saturday by scoring a home run.

The 30-year-old Nevada native’s actions drew near-unanimous praise on social media.

“If I didn’t already have two Harper jerseys, this would make me want to get another one,” one fan wrote. “Such a good dude.”

Added another: “Exactly what a pro athlete should be like. Proud of him.”

Harper ― who began his MLB career 11 years ago with the Washington Nationals before signing a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in 2019 ― told The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sunday that he now wishes he began his career in the City of Brotherly Love.

