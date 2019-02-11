K-Pop Band BTS Repped All Korean Designers At The Grammy Awards

David Crotty via Getty Images BTS at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10. The group became the first Korean act to attend and appear onstage at the awards show.

The members of BTS always show up to events in style, and on Sunday, they subtly tipped their hat to their home country.

The K-pop sensation became the first Korean act to attend and appear onstage at the Grammy Awards, and its members strutted their stuff on the red carpet. Known for their fire style, they all dressed in custom suits from Korean designers.

Of course, they looked fly. And people were touched by the band’s show of Korean pride.

BTS flew out with Korean Air to LA.

BTS drove with the Hyundai Palisade to the Grammys.

BTS wore suits by two South Korean Designers to the Grammys.



The group wore Western designers to previous awards shows, including Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci. This time, member J-Hope wore designer Kim Seo Ryong, and the others ― Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V ― donned custom suits from JayBaek Couture.

The night ended up being pretty magical for them. They presented the award for Best R&B Album of the Year, which went to artist H.E.R.