Buffalo Socialist India Walton To Face Write-In Campaign From Mayor Byron Brown

Democratic socialist India Walton pulled off a stunning upset in Buffalo’s mayoral primary election last week, putting her on the brink of becoming the next mayor in the heavily Democratic city.

If she wins, she will become the first female mayor and first socialist mayor of New York’s second-largest city.

But she now has some added competition.

On Monday, Byron Brown, the incumbent who lost to Walton last week, announced he would launch a write-in campaign for the general election.

“Write down Byron Brown,” he said at a news conference Monday, adding, “Let’s be clear that until November there is no mayor-elect. There is only one mayor of Buffalo, and that is Mayor Byron Brown.”

Brown’s loss was a shock to many Buffalonians. While Walton had the backing of the powerful Buffalo Teachers Union, Brown raised far more money, backed by the business community and Democratic politicians. He’s a four-term incumbent and a close ally of Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.).

There is no Republican candidate for the ballot in November. Since his loss, Brown has been considering a write-in campaign. Carl Paladino ― a local businessman, Trump-like conservative and former GOP candidate for governor ― said that he would launch a write-in campaign if Brown did not.

In a statement Monday, Walton tied Brown to the conservative lightning rod.

“Brown can attempt to distance himself from Paladino all he wants, but it is clear who is really behind this campaign,” she said. “We urge Brown to accept the will of voters, end this futile campaign, and help us work towards a seamless transition. It would be a shame for Brown to ruin his legacy by partnering with right-wing real estate developers in this pointless effort.”

Brown’s move now puts state and local Democratic leaders, who pledged to support Walton after her win, in the hot seat. They have to decide how much backing they’ll really give Walton, when many of them preferred Brown in the primary.

Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy Zellner told WIVB-TV in Buffalo that the party would not back Brown in his write-in effort.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.