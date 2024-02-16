SportsNCAACollege BasketballUniversity of Iowa

Caitlin Clark Makes A Funny Flex After Breaking College Scoring Record

The Iowa star is now the most prolific scorer in NCAA women's history.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Caitlin Clark of Iowa broke the NCAA women’s basketball career scoring record Thursday ― and part of the fuss was how she did it.

“Y’all know I was gonna shoot a logo 3 for the record, c’mon now,” a smiling Clark said to laughter in the press room.

Just 2 minutes and 12 seconds into a game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Clark sank a 35-foot, 3-point shot near a court logo to set the record.

Watch the place erupt after her big shot:

Here’s a look from another angle:

In that moment, the 6-foot senior guard surpassed ex-Washington star Kelsey Plum’s 2013-17 record of 3,527 points. Clark finished the game at 3,569 career points ― and counting.

“I don’t know if you can really script it any better,” Clark said.

The No. 4 Hawkeyes also won the game.

