Can't Find Baby Formula During The Shortage? Here's What To Do (And Not Do).

You can also try contacting the formula companies directly to see if they have any samples, Gentile said.

Reach out to your social circle, online and offline.

Ask around to friends and family to see if they have the formula you need — or know where you can get it. Recently, local formula Facebook groups have been popping up, connecting parents and caregivers so they can help each other find the products they need.

“Pregnant parents often get free samples of formula sent to their house as a marketing campaign by formula companies,” Gentile said. “On a personal note: When I was a breastfeeding mom I kept my free formula samples as ‘emergency backup’ just in case my supply dropped. I would have been more than happy to share with a family in need!”

If you’re unable to find any infant formula, cow’s milk or toddler formula may be temporary options.

While it’s not recommended under normal circumstances, if your baby is older than 6 months, you might be able to temporarily give them whole cow’s milk, Trachtenberg said. But be sure to talk to your child’s doctor before going this route, as the general guideline is still to wait until the age of 12 months to introduce it.

“The concern is whole cow’s milk can cause iron deficiency anemia in large amounts at a young age,” Trachtenberg said. “So make sure baby is getting plenty of iron-rich foods in their diet — meats, eggs, greens fortified cereals — as well and possibly an iron supplement if needed, so discuss this with your pediatrician.”

Another option is toddler formula. Experts generally don’t recommend it, even for older babies, but it may be something to consider amid the infant formula shortage.

“It’s not exactly the same as infant formula and some are loaded with excess sugars, artificial colors and calories,” said Trachtenberg, who recommends brands like Else or Aussie Bubs in a pinch.