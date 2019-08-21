HuffPost Finds

8 CBD Beauty Items To Try From Sephora's Summer Sale

How to get CBD oils, lotions, balms and serums on sale at Sephora right now.

It’s time to take your beauty routine to new highs.

Sephora’s Summer Sale is going on now, which means Rouge members can save 20% and VIB members can save 15% on purchases until Aug. 27 with code SUMMERSAVE at checkout. Our beauty-loving editors are using the sale to stock up on skin care favorites like Drunk Elephant, Sunday Riley and Summer Fridays, but we’ve also spotted a bunch of CBD beauty oils, serums, lotions and balms.

In addition to Lord Jones ― the rarely-on-sale CBD brand celebs swear by ― we’re calling Herbivore’s Emerald Moisture Glow Oil, Flora + Bast’s Age Adapting CBD Serum and Saint Jane’s Luxury CBD Beauty Serum as some of the must-buy items from the sale. These beauties typically come with a steep price tag.

If you’re curious more of the CBD offerings Rouge and VIB members can get on sale at Sephora, below we’ve rounded up eight of our favorites. Take a look, and be sure to sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter for more editor-sourced products and reviews.

1
Herbivore Emerald CBD + Adaptogens Deep Moisture Glow Oil
Sephora
Available at Sephora for $58 full price.
2
Lord Jones CBD Formula Heavy Duty Chill Balm
Sephora
Available at Sephora for $75 full price.
3
Flora + Bast Age Adapting CBD Serum
Sephora
Available at Sephora for $77 full price.
4
Saint Jane Luxury Beauty Serum
Sephora
Available at Sephora for $125 full price.
5
Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts
Sephora
Available at Sephora for $65 full price.
6
Farmacy Better Daze Ahead CBD Moisturizer
Sephora
Available at Sephora for $68 full price.
7
Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion
Sephora
Available at Sephora for $60 full price.
8
Josie Maran Skin Dope Argan Oil + 100mg CBD
Sephora
Available at Sephora for $78 full price.

