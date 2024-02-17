13 Times Celebs' Relationship Status, Cheating Scandals, And Other Big Secrets Were Spilled By Other Celebs

You have to be careful what you post on social media, but sometimes, you might post without thinking. When you accidentally post something your friends would’ve rather kept private, it can lead to a whooole lot of drama.
Here are 13 times celebs accidentally revealed things about other celebs on social media:
1
In 2024, Priyanka Chopra may have accidentally soft-launched her brother-in-law Joe Jonas's rumored relationship with Stormi Bree by posting (and deleting!) a picture of four hands toasting with champagne. Social media detectives theorized that the hand on the left was Jonas's because of the ring and that the hand next to his may be Bree's because it appears to have her tattoo.
Priyanka Chopra / Via Instagram: @priyankachopra
2
Similarly, in 2023, Keith Urban seemingly accidentally hard-launched Phoebe Bridgers's rumored relationship with Bo Burnham when he posted a TikTok of himself and his wife, Nicole Kidman, enjoying themselves at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour. It appeared that, in the background, Bridgers, who was an opening act, was seemingly making out with Burnham.
3
In early 2024, Julianne Moore appeared to accidentally leak Andrew Scott's private Instagram account by tagging it on her story.
Julianne Moore / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/juliannemoore/?hl=en
Advertisement
4
In 2016, LA Lakers player D’Angelo Russell posted a Snapchat video of his teammate Nick Young admitting to cheating on his then-fiancé, Iggy Azalea. Russell reportedly thought he could upload the video as a prank then quickly delete it and didn't realize others would see it or save it. However, the video leaked to the public, where plenty of people — including Azalea — saw it.
Juan Ocampo / NBAE via Getty Images
5
In 2011, Kevin McHale tweeted a picture of himself and Jenna Ushkowitz that seemingly showed their "Glee" costars Lea Michele and Cory Monteith — whose relationship was not public at the time — getting cozy in the background. He deleted the post after fans began speculating the pair were dating.
Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic / Via Getty
6
In 2022, Khloé Kardashian made an Instagram story post about her daughter True's first trip to Disneyland — inadvertently confirming a viral theory that, several months prior, her sister Kim had photoshopped True over their niece, Stormi, in Instagram pictures from her Disney trip.
Khloé Kardashian / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/khloekardashian/?hl=en
Advertisement
7
In 2022, Pete Wentz allegedly accidentally revealed that Brendan Urie and his wife Sarah were expecting a baby when what appeared to be a photo of Urie cradling Sarah's bump appeared in the background of Wentz's Instagram story post. He swiftly deleted the post.
Jc Olivera / WireImage / Via Getty
8
In 2019, Lena Dunham mistakenly posted her "Girls" costar Jemima Kirke's phone number on her Instagram story when she shared a screenshot of their 1.5-hour FaceTime call. Dunham realized her mistake after Kirke texted her a screenshot along with the message, "Did you take pain meds today?" which Dunham posted (with Kirke's number blocked out) after deleting the original screenshot.
Lena Dunham / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/lenadunham/?hl=en
9
In 2013, YouTuber Jim Chapman uploaded a vlog where fellow creator Zoe Sugg's laptop screen was visible. Eagle-eyed fans zoomed in and noticed that her screensaver appeared to show her and then-rumored boyfriend Alfie Deyes kissing.
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images
Advertisement
10
11
In 2019, YouTuber Paula Galindo, aka Pautips, uploaded a vlog from her trip to Bali that showed Yovana Mendoza, aka Rawvana, a famously vegan influencer, eating a plate of fish. Fans were furious, and Galindo ended up deleting the video.
Amy Sussman / FilmMagic / Via Getty
12
In 2017, "Great British Bake-Off" judge Prue Leith tweeted Sophie Faldo to congratulate her for winning the season — six hours before the finale aired. Leith promptly deleted the post.
Channel 4 / Via Netflix
Advertisement
13
And finally, in 2018, Kiya Cole, an Instagrammer and mother to actor Skai Jackson, appeared to accidentally confirm Zendaya and Tom Holland's alleged relationship. Under an Instagram picture Just Jared posted calling Tom Zendaya's "rumored boyfriend," Cole commented, "Yes. It's true. They've been on the low for a while."
Tiffany Rose / Getty Images for HollyRod Foundation