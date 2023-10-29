'The World Will Miss You': Celebrities Pay Tribute To Late 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry

Pictured: Matthew Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing in "Friends," appears in a promotional image for the hit NBC sitcom. (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) NBC via Getty Images

Actors and celebrities publicly penned tributes for late “Friends” star Matthew Perry after the actor died Saturday.

Perry — known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit NBC sitcom — was found dead in what appeared to be a drowning in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, officials told TMZ. He was 54. His exact cause of death hasn’t been announced.

Maggie Wheeler, who starred as Perry’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice in “Friends,” shared a tribute to the late actor via her Instagram.

“What a loss.The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared. ♥️,” Wheeler wrote.

Paget Brewster, who played Kathy in the fourth season of “Friends,” wrote that she was “so very sad to hear” of Perry’s death.

“He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there,” Brewster wrote.

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler’s mother on “Friends,” wrote that she was “heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son.’”

“The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew.”

Yvette Nicole Brown and Wendell Pierce — who starred with Perry on “The Odd Couple” — also mourned the “great loss.”

Our #OddCouple family suffered a great loss today. The entire entertainment world has. I am too sad about the news to say more than this: @mattyperry4 was a sweetheart who deserved more peace in this life. 54 is too young to go. We love you, Matty! #RIPMatthewPerry 💔 pic.twitter.com/oUG7UQAHDz — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 29, 2023

Mira Sorvino, who acted with Perry in the made-for-TV film “Parallel Lives,” wrote that she hopes the actor may “find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with” his “singular wit!!!”

Meredith Salenger, who appeared with Perry in the ’80s coming of age film “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon,” wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that her “heart breaks” and noted that she had known the actor since they were 16 years old.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who went to elementary school with Perry in Ottawa, called the actor’s death as “shocking and saddening.”

“I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved — and you will be missed,” Trudeau wrote.

Perry’s mother also worked as a press secretary for his father, former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023

The official Instagram accounts for “Friends” and Warner Bros. TV, wrote in a joint post, “We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.”

“Saturday Night Live” also mourned the death of the actor, who once hosted the show in 1997, with a photo card prior to its sign-off.

Perry’s death sparked fan tributes at the New York City apartment building featured in the show, as well, NBC News reported.

You can see more tributes for Perry in the posts below.

Adele paused her Vegas show to pay tribute to Matthew Perry on Saturday night.



Around Hollywood, Selma Blair, Mira Sorvino and more posted tributes to the “Friends” star on social media. Here’s what they had to say: https://t.co/A8aRhRLKZ0#SNL #Friends #ChandlerBing pic.twitter.com/Zv89QAQAdR — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 29, 2023

In The Whole Nine Yards - Matthew Perry runs full force into a patio door - that and the scene that followed is one of the top comedic moments I’ve witnessed.



I told him so when I recurred on The Odd Couple. He smiled so big I thought he’d crack his face



It was beautiful — Lisa Ann Walter (@LisaAnnWalter) October 29, 2023

Happy trails to you, Matt. Thanks for being you. Wishing you a peaceful journey home through the stars.



If you loved Matthew Perry as I did read his book. You will learn a lot about him. pic.twitter.com/CUHzTCQXBR — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) October 29, 2023

So sad to learn about Matthew Perry’s death. He was one of the funniest people I knew. It was hard to watch him struggle with his alcoholism over the years. But he was courageous in the fight and helped a lot of people by going public with his battles. He was loved by so many. — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) October 29, 2023