Charles Barkley's 'Ghostbusters' Joke About Defunding Police Goes Viral

Charles Barkley criticized the movement to defund the police on “Inside the NBA” Thursday ― and he did it with the help of “Ghostbusters.” (See the video below.)

“We need police reform, and prison reform, and things like that,” the hoops analyst and former star commented. “Because you know who ain’t gonna defund the cops? White neighborhoods and rich neighborhoods.”

He continued: “Who are Black people supposed to call, Ghostbusters, when we have crime in our neighborhood? ... White people, especially rich white people, they’re always gonna have cops. So we need to stop that defund or abolish the cops crap.”

Charles Barkley on defunding the police "Who are black people supposed to call Ghost Busters when we have crime in our neighborhood? We need to stop the defund or abolish the police crap" pic.twitter.com/uEIsnX729g — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 25, 2020

Tha tweeted clip alone has been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

A Gallup poll in July found that 47% of Americans ― including 70% of Black people ― support a reduction in police department budgets to shift to social programs. As for abolishing the police, just 15% of Americans are behind it, including 22% of Black people, according to the survey.