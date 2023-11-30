Cher Admits How She Really Feels About Getting Older

“No!” she quickly replied. “My mother [Georgia Holt] didn’t mind, but I do. I hate it… I’d give anything to be 70 again!”
Speaking with The Guardian in 2020, she kept it real again about aging, calling the experience “not as much fun.”
“What, I’m going to say I like it? No, I don’t. Any woman who is honest will say it’s not as much fun,” Cher, then 74, admitted. “When I was working on the road, we used to work two shows a night and then go out dancing all night long.”
But nowadays, “it’s like we’ve got to rest because you’ve got another night.”
She added: “Also, I don’t like going out now because everybody’s got a camera and it’s not safe. People rush you, and you don’t know if they’re going to kill you or take your picture. Either way, I don’t like it.”
Despite her upfront words about getting older, Cher tweeted a cheeky message on her birthday back in May about not quite feeling “old” yet.
“Ok, Will Someone PLEASE Tell me…..When Will I Feel OLD,” the “The Witches of Eastwick” star tweeted. “This is ridiculous. I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can’t understand them.”
Fans on X (formerly Twitter) quickly swooped in to hype up the beloved singer in her comments section as she rang in another year.
“Queen. Age is a state of mind,” one person wrote.
Another said, “You are timeless and eternal! We ❤️ you, beautiful @cher!!”
“Age is a number. When you open your heart (like I know you do) we are ageless. The spirit hasn’t got an age,” someone else added.
