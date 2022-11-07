Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles. joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Ranking somewhere between “Wtf is mdna” and “IM BEING BURIED IN MY FISHNETS,” Cher has blessed the timeline with yet another iconic Twitter moment to defend her new relationship.

The legendary singer was spotted holding hands with Alexander “AE” Edwards over the weekend while leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles. The photos ― particularly one of Edwards kissing her hand ― sparked speculation about a possible new romance, while also raising some eyebrows about their 40-year age gap.

Addressing the critics head-on, Cher, 76, confirmed her relationship with the 36-year-old music executive and hit back at fans questioning the pair’s age difference.

“LOVE DOESN’T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️,” she wrote about their connection in a since-deleted tweet.

Cher confirmed her new romance with Alexander Edwards on Twitter. joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

She also shared a close-up photo of Edwards’ face, simply writing, “Alexander ❤️,” as the caption.

When one fan wrote about being “immediately suspicious of his intentions,” Cher carved some precious time out of her schedule to set them straight, insisting that she wasn’t “born yesterday.”

“As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees,” she replied in her signature caps-heavy Twitter style. “Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance.I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am.”

Haven’t You Got Anything Else 2 Do⁉️

And just in case her position wasn’t abundantly clear, she added in a separate tweet, “Haven’t You Got Anything Else 2 Do⁉️ Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A✈️FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS.”

While Cher doesn’t owe anybody an explanation, some fans expressed their concern over Edwards’ romantic history. He shares a child with ex Amber Rose, whom he admitted to repeatedly cheating on during their relationship.

She went on to share that the two met at Paris Fashion Week and that Edwards has met “everyone in my family” and treats her “like a queen.”

But ultimately, Cher said she wasn’t interested in defending her new relationship to strangers online ― despite doing exactly that in multiple tweets.

Cher isn’t a stranger to dating younger men throughout her career, including Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, who is more than 13 years younger than the singer.