Cursed Chiefs Fan Says He'll He'll Avoid AFC Championship To Please QB

Rest easy, Kansas City Chiefs. Your bad-luck charm is staying away from the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Charles Penn, the Chiefs superfan who said he left the previous playoff game early to lift his jinx on the team, told ESPN Tuesday he would heed quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ request that he stay home for the next one.

Penn’s video announcing his exit from Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to get a “comeback going” went viral. “It’s our only hope,” he said.

The Chiefs erased a 24-0 deficit to beat the Houston Texans, 51-31, and now need just one victory to advance to the Super Bowl.

Alerted to the fan’s gesture in a press conference, Mahomes laughingly told Penn to “watch the next game at home.” He also tweeted to Penn: “Appreciate you doing what was best for the Kingdom!”

Penn, aka Big Buck Chuck on Twitter, conceded he has had a poor record at Arrowhead Stadium, including the Chiefs’ overtime loss to the New England Patriots in last year’s AFC Championship Game.

“Well, Pat told me to stay home,” Penn said to ESPN. “He’s the captain. He’s the MVP of the league. So I’m going to listen to him. I’m going to sit out.”

