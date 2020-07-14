HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

The Citizenry The Citizenry's annual Sample Sale is here and here's everything we know about it.

If you’ve been wanting to change the pillows on your couch, switch up your sheets just in time for the summer or on the hunt for new home decor, we found a sale that’s worth looking through.

The sale starts today, July 14, and runs until July 16. It happens only once a year and features rugs, quilts, pillows and home decor like planters up to 45% off.

What’s on sale fall into three categories, including “one-of-a-kind samples, too-many-created, and lightly-loved seconds,” says the top of the Sample Sale page.

You’ll find everything from pieces that have a few scratches like this leather headboard or things that have been discontinued like this patterned pillow.

Of course, we had to see the sale for ourselves and pick out our favorites that are hiding in the sale. As we were shopping the sale, lots of markdowns are already sold out, so you’ll want to be quick to check out things in your cart.